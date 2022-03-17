Global Interior Decorative Paints Market Analysis 2022: Residential Market Growth Remained Strong During Pandemic Due to DIY Activities

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interior Decorative Paints Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The interior decorative paints market is experiencing robust growth owing to strong recovery in the construction industry after the initial disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction activities in different countries are progressing at different levels, thereby impacting activities in residential and non-residential segments.

Residential market growth has remained strong during the pandemic owing to DIY activities, especially in Europe and North America where home-owners spent more time and effort in repainting homes during lockdown. The non-residential segment picked up pace in 2021, following modest growth during the pandemic when commercial construction projects were put on hold.



Global supply chain disruption is causing a significant increase in the average price of formulated paints, owing to an increase in raw material prices, logistics costs, and geopolitical issues. The increase in average price growth is likely to continue in the short term and stabilize during the medium and long terms of the forecast period.

The study assesses the current status of and future prospects for the global interior decorative paints market. It takes into account volume shipments and revenues generated from decorative paints used in interior applications from 2018 to 2028. Revenues are recorded at the formulated coatings level.



Research Scope



The total interior decorative paints market is segmented by type of substrate on which paints are used in building interiors. Masonry, wood, and metal are the three major substrates analyzed. Key chemistries used on these substrates are discussed in detail and the dynamics between solvent and water-borne coatings are analyzed. Regional trends and dynamics across the four key geographies (Americas; Europe; Asia-Pacific [APAC]; and the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia [MEASA]) are discussed.



Key Issues Addressed

What life-cycle stage is the market in, and how is it expected to grow during the forecast period?

What are the growth opportunities for the global interior decorative paints market?

How is the regulatory scenario expected to shape the market for interior decorative paints?

What are the key technological developments observed across major segments?

What are the competitive factors impacting the market, and which companies are expected to lead in the future?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Interior Decorative Paints Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Masonry

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Wood

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Metal

6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Interior Decorative Paints Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Focus on Enhancing Coating Functionality, Aesthetics, and Performance to Remain Competitive

Growth Opportunity 2 - Focus on Digitalization Trends to Establish New Business Models

Growth Opportunity 3 - Mergers and Acquisitions to Gain a Strong Foothold in the Marketplace

7. Next Steps



