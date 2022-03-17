Invea Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at Keystone Symposia Gut-Brain Axis and Digestive Disease Week (DDW2022)

GUILFORD, Conn., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invea Therapeutics, Inc., a global leader in applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to transform drug discovery and development by identifying and accelerating transformative therapies for inflammatory gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary disorders with unmet medical needs, announced today that an abstract entitled, “Using An Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Platform to Identify Mast Cell-Focused Therapeutic Targets for Gut-Brain Axis Disorders,” has been accepted for a poster presentation at the Keystone Symposia Gut-Brain Axis, and a second abstract entitled, “AI-Based Deconvolution of the Gut-Brain Axis and its Therapeutic Implications,” has been accepted for a poster presentation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW 2022).



Invea Therapeutics is currently advancing programs for inflammatory Gastrointestinal (GI) and hepatobiliary disorders, including ulcerative colitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, eosinophilic gastroenteritis/duodenitis, and primary sclerosing cholangitis. The research that will be presented by Dr. Miles DeAngelis at Keystone Symposia Gut-Brain Axis and DDW2022 demonstrates the advantage of using AI and ML to deconvolute the bidirectional communication network of physical, cellular, and biochemical connections between the central nervous system, enteric nervous system, immune system, and GI tract, known as the Gut-Brain Axis (GBA). Dysregulation of the GBA is known to cause several functional and inflammatory GI and hepatobiliary conditions with neuropsychiatric manifestations.

The company’s research has demonstrated the ability to use AI-powered technology to better understand complex biological systems and prioritize targets and drugs that will have the greatest impact on disorders with significant unmet medical needs.

Details of the time and location of the poster presentations are as follows:

Conference 2022 Keystone Symposia, March 21-23, 2022, Fairmont Banff Springs, Banff, AB Canada

Presentation Title: Using An Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Platform to Identify Mast Cell Focused Therapeutic Targets for Gut-Brain Axis Disorders

Authors: 1Miles DeAngelis, 1Emily Wilkinson, 1Sameer Sharma, 1Meenakshi Chawla, 1Ashok Varma, 3Anita Ganjoo, 1Madan Anant,1Govindan Vijayadamodar, 2Sanatan Upmanyu, 3Aman Kant, 3Steve Okada, 3Salvatore Alesci, 3Krishnan Nandabalan

1 InveniAI® LLC, 2614 Boston Post Road, Suite 33B, Guilford, CT 06437, USA

2 InveniAI® GmBH, Lange Gasse 15, 4052 Basel, Switzerland

3 Invea Therapeutics, Inc, 2614 Boston Post Road, Suite 33AR, Guilford, CT 06437, USA Session Gut-Brain Axis (X6) Poster: Poster Number: 1017

Poster Session 1, Van Horne C/Presidents Hall

Monday, March 21, 2022, 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM PDT (UTC–7)





Conference Digestive Disease Week®, May 21-24, 2022, San Diego, CA, USA



Presentation Title: AI-Based Deconvolution of the Gut-Brain Axis (GBA) and its Therapeutic Implications Authors: 1Miles DeAngelis, 1Emily Wilkinson, 1Madan Anant, 1Sameer Sharma, Govindan Vijayadamodar, 2Sanatan Upmanyu, 3Anita Ganjoo, 3Salvatore Alesci, 3Aman Kant, 3Krishnan Nandabalan

3 Invea Therapeutics, Inc, 2614 Boston Post Road, Suite 33AR, Guilford, CT 06437, USA Category: Neurogastroenterology and Motility Sub Category Brain-Gut Axis (Including Neuroimaging, Vagal Pathways and Neurobiology of Satiety, Obesity and Metabolic Disorders) Session Monday, May 23, 2022 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM PDT (UTC –7)

About AlphaMeld® and GBAnk™

AlphaMeld® is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) powered platform that accelerates innovation for the discovery of targets, drugs, and healthcare products and technologies. The platform generates testable hypotheses by taking into account the ideal mode of pharmacotherapy (antibody, protein replacement, siRNA, mRNA, small molecule, cell and gene therapy, and gene-editing modalities), disease severity, gene ontology, disease pathways, proteinopathies, standard of care, emerging innovation, and enabling technologies while factoring in medical, scientific, strategic, and commercial considerations. AlphaMeld’s GBA-focused module, GBAnk, is decoding the underlying mechanisms of inflammation progression from inflammasome activation to matrix remodeling and fibrosis. GBAnk facilitates the identification of drugs and targets that can modulate GBA dysregulation and therefore has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of GI and hepatobiliary disorders.

About Invea Therapeutics, Inc.



Invea Therapeutics, Inc., based in Guilford, Conn., is a leader in applying AI and ML tools to transform innovation across drug discovery and development by identifying and accelerating transformative therapies for inflammatory gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary disorders with unmet medical needs. The company leverages AlphaMeld and GBAnk to harness petabytes of disparate data sets to recognize and unlock value for target and drug discovery. Invea Therapeutics is a spinout from parent InveniAI® LLC. The AlphaMeld platform, owned and developed by InveniAI, is validated with numerous industry collaborations, a pipeline of three clinic-ready programs (via GBAnk), and a discovery pipeline with more than 15 programs focused on the gut-brain axis and inflammasomes.

For more information, please visit: www.inveatx.com | LinkedIn: Invea Therapeutics

