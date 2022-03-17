New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blood Bank Information Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244539/?utm_source=GNW

Further, increasing hematologic diseases are the second-leading cause of the rising demand for blood. According to WHO (World Health Organization), approximately 118.4 million blood donations are collected globally, out of which 40% are collected in high-income countries. Moreover, there are around 13,300 blood centers in 169 countries that report a collection of 106 million donations. Additionally, WHO states that according to the gender profile of blood donors globally, 33% of the blood donations are given by women. It has also been reported that 156 countries have witnessed an increase of 7.8 million blood donations from voluntary unpaid donors from 2013 to 2018. The highest growth of voluntary unpaid blood donations is witnessed in the Regions of America with 25% and 23% in Africa. Thus, the factors mentioned above are fueling the demand for blood bank information systems market growth.



However, as the number of donors are propelling globally, various advancements are being made to store and manage blood donations in the blood banks.Mostly these donations are managed by blood bank information systemss.



For instance, in August 2020, Samson Oloruntoba and other publishers published a report for the development of a blood retrieval system to assist in the management of blood donor records and control the distribution of blood in government hospitals.This system provides timely, efficient and confidential information to donors which records quick access to medical reports to donors.



This system is based on web-based and android-based blood donation inventory systems that focus on reducing blood transfusion errors. The aforementioned factors are responsible for fueling the demand for blood bank information systems market growth.



The global blood bank information systems market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user.Based on type, the market is segmented into blood donor management module, blood bank transfusion service, and others.



The blood donor management module segment is expected to lead the market share during 2021-2028.The blood donor management module segment has gained attention in the global market owing to its information system that maintains daily transactions in a blood bank.



The system maintains many records, and the search for blood is made very efficient and quick.Many companies are launching this system, such as HEMOSOFT has been serving the Turkish Red Crescent in the capacity of the national blood banking software in the blood centers and regional blood centers across the country.



Further, It employs warning, advice, and decision-making tools to quickly avoid errors and complete processing. The abovementioned factors have further fostered the blood donor management module segment growth in the market.



Based on end-user, the blood bank information systems market is segmented into hospitals and blood banks.Blood bank is a type of healthcare setting that provides services related to blood storage and its components.



The blood bank is an advanced blood storage facility for the storage of different blood groups and also deals with preserving the blood samples and blood bags donated by the donors.This blood is used for patients in an emergency such as blood loss during surgery, blood cancer, and other blood-related disorders.



Further, American Heart Association (AHA) approved the hospitals to develop blood bank facilities at the hospital level to make quick and easy availability of blood in case of emergency. The factors mentioned above have raised the demand for blood bank information systemss.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Globocan, American Red Cross (ARC), Paul Ehrlich Institut (PEI), National Health Service (NHS), OECD, the French Safety Observatory (ONISR), Knoema, Centro Nazionale Sangue (CNS), the Association of Electronics, Information Technology and Digital Content Companies (AMETIC), and the Spanish Society of Health Informatics (SEIS) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the blood bank information systemss market.

