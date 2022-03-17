Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Report 2021-2022 & 2026 - Innovations in Medical Wearables Rushes on Full-Steam to Sustain Long-Term Growth in the Market

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Medical Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Wearable Medical Devices Market to Reach US$38.9 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Wearable Medical Devices estimated at US$18.1 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period.

The numerous benefits of wearable electronics are contributing to their increasing use in an expanding range of applications in the areas of health & fitness, consumer, entertainment, medical and industrial sectors. Some of the most common types of electronics devices include smart watches, AR/VR glasses, head mounted computers, fitness trackers and smart clothing among others.



Diagnostic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.4% CAGR to reach US$22.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Therapeutic Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 19.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34% share of the global Wearable Medical Devices market.



The medical wearables space is exploding and poised to support the healthcare system with new and compelling approaches to improve patient care while bringing down healthcare costs. These devices are enjoying extensive uptake among patients and medical professionals for catering to the patient population in real-time. Available as wearable sensors, patches, watches, footwear and devices, the medical wearable technology is exuding immense potential to change the entire healthcare landscape in a helpful manner.

Wearable sensors are significantly impacting medicine and healthcare by facilitating health monitoring in non-clinical settings and prediction of various conditions in time. Medical wearables hold critical relevance for a comprehensive spectrum of medical applications such as gastrointestinal, cardiovascular and metabolic monitoring along with mental health, neurology, sleep and movement disorders. In addition to holding potential to transform pre- & neo-natal and maternal care, these devices are poised to support interventions related to pulmonary health and diabetes management.



Receiving a notable impetus from advances in digital and mobile health, medical wearables are finding broader acceptance among a large number of medical practitioners for continuous health monitoring outside the clinical setting. The wearable revolution also encompasses sophisticated algorithms to facilitate automated prediction, prevention, and intervention.

The increasing availability of advanced wearable-centric analytic tools is bound to transform access to and quality of healthcare. These devices are leading to compelling advancements such as enhanced ICU alarms and continuous arrhythmia detection in non-clinical settings along with neo-natal temperature monitoring in rural settings. Wearable healthcare devices are anticipated to allow effective use of health data for R&D and innovation while aiding healthcare services and intervention in the coming years.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026

The Wearable Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.6% share in the global market.

China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 21% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.2% and 15.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Against the background of the concerted push towards personalized/precision medicines and healthcare, medical wearables are gaining increased attention, attracting interest from patients and healthcare professionals alike. The aspects of personalized healthcare, in terms of its participatory form and its data-centeredness, are combined in wearable sensors, self-tracking devices, and mobile apps for providing users with the ability of collecting, measuring, and displaying data related to any type of behavioral activity or bodily action.

Leading companies such as Apple and Fitbit are working aggressively on AI-powered devices that are poised to transform healthcare and improve patient experience. In addition, various players are exploiting AI and sophisticated algorithms built on deep learning for innovative use cases.

The combination of AI technology and medical wearables holds notable long-term potential to dramatically revolutionize the healthcare industry. Suunto Spartan, Polar OH1, Xiaomi Mi Band 2S, Google smart lenses, iTBra, health patch MD, and Cloud DX vitaliti are some of the currently trending wearable medical and activity tracker devices.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Digitalization of Healthcare Provides the Foundation for the Rise of Medical Wearables

The World Prepares for the Digital Health Revolution

Supported by the Migration to Digital Health, Healthcare IT Investments Spiral to Unprecedented Levels

Piggybacking on Healthcare Digitalization, the Wearable Healthcare Revolution Has Arrived!

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Personalized Medicine Gets a Boost from the Rise of Medical Device Wearables

Real-time, Personalized Medicine through Medical Wearable Becomes a Reality

Emerging Role of Wearables in Precision Medicine

Rising Healthcare Costs Drives Focus on Wearables for Their Ability to Reduce Cost of Healthcare

Here's How Medical Wearables Can Reduce Healthcare Costs

Rise in Chronic Diseases, Increase in Demand for Medical Services, the Need for Equity in Healthcare & the Ensuing Focus on Democratizing Healthcare to Benefit Medical Wearables

COVID-19 Induced Consumer Engagement With Health & Wellbeing Technologies Drives Demand for Personal Health Monitoring & Fitness Wearables

Global Diabetes Epidemic Provides Opportunities On a Platter for Medical Wearables

Medical Wearables Brings the Promise of Revolutionizing the Effectiveness of Long-Term Diabetes Care & Treatment Outcomes

Big Data Analytics Remains Vital for Shaping the Future of Wearable Technology & Realizing Complete Benefits of Medical Wearables

Mining Healthcare Big Data Becomes Big Businesses & Wearable Medical Devices Will Add to this Data Boom

Integrating Cloud With Medical Wearables, A Major Trend

AI Emerges to Revolutionize Wearable Medical Devices

Rapidly Aging World Population, COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place & Rise in Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring to Benefit Growth of Medical Wearables

Rapidly Aging Population & Escalation in Demand for Geriatric Healthcare Highlights the Need for Medical Emergency Wearables

Expanding Opportunity for PERS Will Encourage Increased Use of Medical Wearables

The Stage is Now Set for Remote Patient Monitoring

Aging Population, Rise of PERS & Migration of Healthcare to Alternate Sites Drive the Need for Remote Patient Monitoring Wherein Wearables Play a Major Role

Role of Wearables in Remote Patient Monitoring

Integration of Wearables into Telemedicine Explodes Into a Major Trend

Wearables Emerge Into the Spotlight as Telemedicine Gains Momentum

Role of Wearables in Telemedicine

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Strong Potential for Wearable Pedometers & Heart Rate Monitors

Wearables for Cancer Breaks the Surface

How Wearables Will Help Revolutionize Cancer Care, Treatment & Outcomes

Medical Wearables Brings Massive Benefits for Clinical Trials

Innovations in Medical Wearables Rushes on Full-Steam to Sustain Long-Term Growth in the Market

Battery Power Being Vital for Wearable Technology is a Major Area Identified for Innovation & R&D

Privacy & Data Issues Continue to Plague the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

