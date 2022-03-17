New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product ; Service, and Source, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244537/?utm_source=GNW

A few years ago, the contract manufacturing industry was a niche service market offering additional manufacturing capacity or specific services to pharmaceutical companies. The rise of CMOs was fueled by the increasing number of drug manufacturing failures. In the past, pharmaceutical companies had undertaken manufacturing facilities to develop innovative drugs. However, to reduce the risk of overcapacities, the demand for manufacturing outsourcing has continuously risen. Recently, Revolo Biotherapeutics entered into a partnership with contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO)—Northway Biotech—to manufacture Revolo’s binding immuno-regulatory protein 1805. The partnership included services from cell line development to manufacturing protein with quality assurance and regulatory compliance support. Similarly, Gland Pharma has been manufacturing Remdesivir for four companies, including Mylan, since 2021. Also, the organization increased its manufacturing quotas due to high demand from the companies. In 2019, Samsung Biologics and GI Innovation signed a contract for immunochemotherapy. Under this agreement, Samsung Biologics was providing services ranging from f-cell lines development to production of Phase-I drug substances. The increasing number of contracts between biopharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing companies shows an increasing market size for the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.



The global biopharmaceutical contract management market is bifurcated on the basis of product, service, and source.Based on product, the market is segmented into biologics and biosimilar.



The biologics segment would account for the largest market share during 2021–2028.Biologics are expected to see robust growth due to the various products under the segment, such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and others.



Biologics have an increasing demand with increasing research and developmental activities to develop new drug products for chronic indications.The COVID-19 pandemic is also expected to drive the growth of the biologics segment with the demand for vaccines for the virus rising.



Also, monoclonal antibodies are needed for various chronic illnesses of metabolic, infectious, neurological, and other origins.



By service, the biopharmaceutical contract management market is segmented into process development, fill and finish operations, analytical and quality control studies, and packaging.The process development segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to highest investments in process development for production of any biopharmaceutical.



The focus on pilot to commercial scale-up process development, cell line development, and other processes are expected to create growth opportunities for process development segment.The segment is further divided into downstream and upstream processing with downstream processing holding the larger share as downstream processing involves a larger amount of products being developed.



The analytical and quality control studies segment is expected to have the largest growth rate.



By source, the biopharmaceutical contract management market is segmented into mammalian and microbial-based biologics/non-mammalian. The mammalian segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market as mammalian sources of cells are more commonly used in the industry and can develop a larger range of products compared to microbial-based biologics/non-mammalian sources.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO), European Federation of Pharmaceuticals Industries Associations (EFPIA), and Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the biopharmaceutical contract management market.

