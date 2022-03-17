Battery Recycling Market to Expand at CAGR of 10% during Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global battery recycling market was valued over US$ 4.2 Bn in 2020. The market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The global battery recycling market is anticipated to attain the valuation of US$ 12.1 Bn by 2031. Lead acid batteries are considered among the most often recycled battery forms. The lead collected during the recycling process can be utilized as a raw material in the battery manufacturing process. In addition, secondary lead manufacturing is a key source of lead metal production across the globe. Furthermore, it aids in the protection of the environment from the negative effects of lead's toxic nature. As a result, the demand for secondary lead has increased, leading to the expansion of the global battery recycling market.



Many firms in the global market are working toward increasing their recycling capacity. For instance, e-waste recycling company Attero has heavily invested in increasing its existing lithium-ion battery recycling capability by 11 times. As a result of these advancements, the global battery recycling market has a great deal of potential.

Due to production halts and manpower constraints during the COVID-19 pandemic, shortage of raw material is expected to take place. Nonetheless, organizations in the global battery recycling market are using contingency planning to maintain stock at optimal levels and keep projects on schedule. In order to keep the businesses functioning, stakeholders are assuring business continuity in critical revenue-generating areas such as resource extraction and battery disposal.

Key Findings of Market Report

The issue of soil pollution as a result of battery dumping is causing a slew of environmental challenges across the globe. The growing awareness about environmental conservation among a substantial share of the global populace is likely to provide the market with significant growth opportunities.





Several market competitors are also attempting to increase their recycling capacity. E-waste recycling companies are intending to invest heavily so as to boost their current lithium-ion battery recycling capacity by many times. As a result of these changes, the battery recycling industry has a lot of room for expansion.

Increasing disposable income of several people throughout the world has resulted in a significant growth in consumer electronics demand. Higher standard of living is likely to be a major factor for growing demand for electronics. These technological devices are powered by rechargeable batteries. Tons of electrical garbage are created each year, including these batteries. As a result of the steadily increasing quantity of discarded batteries, the recycling operations is likely to become more prevalent. For the global battery recycling market, these factors are likely to act as catalysts.



Global Battery Recycling Market: Growth Drivers

In 2020, the Asia Pacific region led the global battery recycling market. The region’s dominance is likely to be attributed to the rising demand for automobiles due to increasing per capita income. In 2020, almost 11 million passenger light commercial cars were sold in the region.





Environmental concerns and increase in the quantity of outdated lithium-ion batteries are expected to act drive the demand for battery recycling in the years to come



Global Battery Recycling Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Johnson Controls International PLC.

Retriev Technologies Inc.

Battery Solutions LLC

Gravita India Ltd.

American Manganese Inc

Global Battery Recycling Market: Segmentation

Battery Chemistry

Lithium-ion

Lead-acid

Nickel-cadmium

Others

Spent Battery Source

Automotive

Electronic Appliances

Others



End Use

Extraction of Materials

Disposal

Repackaging

Reuse

Second Life



