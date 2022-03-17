Arca’s Growth Strategy Continues With Three Key Hires

Los Angeles, CA, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arca, a leading regulated financial institution in the digital asset space, has hired three senior executives to further strengthen its leadership team and drive its continued growth strategy. Since its founding in 2018, Arca has been methodically building institutional-inspired processes in anticipation of financial incumbents flocking toward the digital revolution. Over the past year, Arca has increased AUM significantly, launched new funds, and quadrupled its team.

Signaling the maturity of the company, Arca has hired Deborah Djeu as Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy General Counsel to oversee the firm's registered and private funds. This aligns with Arca’s values to adhere to the highest standards regarding legal, operations, and regulatory matters. Ms. Djeu joins the firm with nearly 30 years of experience in legal, compliance, and regulatory roles in traditional finance and digital assets. Previously, she supported digital assets businesses in the SaaS, custody, and crypto exchange trading spaces. Deborah also served as a regulatory attorney (CFTC, SEC, PCX).

To help further drive Arca’s mission and to strengthen all partnerships and engagements, the firm has hired Scott Helfman as Head of Communications. In this role, he will oversee public relations, internal communications, partnerships, events and conferences. Mr. Helfman has nearly 20 years of experience in communications and public relations, in both corporate and agency roles. Most recently, he was Head of Public Affair for Markets at Citi responsible for spearheading communication initiatives across all sales and trading, fixed income, currencies and commodities businesses. Previously, he was an Assistant Vice President within Deutsche Bank’s Press and Media Relations office.

In addition, Annelise Osborne, joins the firm as Head of Institutional for Arca’s innovation arm, Arca Labs. Ms. Osborne will be working with large-scale financial institutions to develop blockchain-based financial products that can seamlessly integrate into their current workflows and product sets. She joins Arca Labs with over 20 years of experience in finance, credit, real estate, risk, structuring, governance, and digital assets. She previously worked in the digital asset space as COO of Propellr and spent 12 years at Moody's Investor Service running commercial real estate teams within the structured finance group.

“With all three hires having traditional financial backgrounds, Deborah, Scott and Annelise will help focus on bridging the gap between the two worlds,” said Rayne Steinberg, CEO and Co-Founder of ARCA. “These two disparate systems are now working to become integrated with interest from both the digital asset space and the traditional finance system. It’s a perfect time to bring them into the mix.”

“For the first time in history, financial institutions are looking for blockchain solutions to reduce costs and improve efficiencies,” said Jerald David, President of Arca Labs. “With this increased interest, the need to grow our team is pivotal to our continued success.”

###

About Arca

Arca is an asset management firm investing and innovating in digital assets. Our mission is to offer asset management products that meet the operational, compliance, legal, and regulatory standards needed for sophisticated investors to gain exposure to digital assets. Arca’s product set includes actively-managed hedge funds, passive vehicles, and a first-to-market blockchain transferred fund (“BTFs”) developed by our innovation division, Arca Labs. Arca was the first to launch a registered fund to issue shares via the blockchain, integrating blockchain’s peer-to-peer technology and instant settlement features with traditional investment vehicles. Arca’s founders and senior team members have worked in traditional finance and FinTech across many asset classes. Now, we are working to bring the best of traditional finance practices to digital assets to deliver the right product to the right investor at the right time.

