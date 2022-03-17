Diversey Announces Appointment of Eric Foss as Chairman of the Board

FORT MILL, S.C., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Eric Foss as Chairman of the Board effective March 17.



Foss succeeds Selim Bassoul who will remain a Director.

Mr. Foss has been a Director since Diversey’s IPO in March 2021.

“Eric is a highly successful leader, with a proven track record of driving growth, creating sustainable shareholder value, building high performance teams and creating a purpose driven legacy for global at scale companies,” said Phil Wieland, Diversey’s CEO.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Phil, his team and the Board at such an exciting time as we continue to drive growth and long-term value for all key constituents - customers, associates, shareholders and communities,” said Eric Foss.

About Eric Foss

Eric Foss has been Chairman and CEO of two Fortune 200 Companies.

Eric Foss served as CEO of Aramark from May 2012 and as Chairman and CEO from February 2015 until he retired in August of 2019. During his tenure at Aramark, he drove very strong stakeholder value by dramatically improving customer satisfaction and loyalty, building a diverse, inclusive and engaged workforce; and delivered strong and sustainable financial success by accelerating growth, improving margins, and achieving consistently strong earnings growth which led to solid shareholder value creation.

During his tenure the company received multiple forms of recognition including being recognized by FORTUNE Magazine’s List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’, Diversity Inc.’s Top 50 Employers and as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign and the Disability Equality Index.

Prior to Aramark, he was Chief Executive Officer of Pepsi Beverages Company and served as Chairman and CEO of Pepsi Bottling Group.

Mr. Foss currently serves on the Board of Directors at Cigna and is on the National Board of Directors of Back on My Feet Foundation.

About Diversey

Diversey’s mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation.

For more information, visit www.diversey.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter @diversey.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd.