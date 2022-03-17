Fintech CreditRich Signs New Agreement with Qolo as New Payments Processor to Enhance Existing App

Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Washington, DC, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CreditRich, the new fintech that allows users to round up their spare change to pay their bills intelligently and optimize their credit scores as fast as possible, today announced a newly executed contract with Qolo, the omnichannel payments platform for fintech.

This partnership will strengthen CreditRich’s self-reinforcing model to increase the number of qualified customers for financial products as well as their spending power. Utilizing Qolo’s full service payments processing platform, CreditRich users can seamlessly manage their banking, credit reporting, and payments under one umbrella.

After funding their CreditRich account, users can set up automatic payments for online billing, improving their payment history and ultimate creditworthiness. Qolo’s distinctive mix of fintech solutions makes it easier for CreditRich users to transition between financial accounts with speed, ease, and security, maximizing their opportunities for growth and return.

By delivering payments quickly, CreditRich is furthering its goal of bringing financial access to the masses with a focus on historically underserved and underrepresented communities.

“With the uncertainty the world is facing, consumers are watching their credit now perhaps more than ever, and CreditRich is dedicated to offering innovative and accessible products that help them both grow and protect that credit,” said CreditRich founder Angel Rich. “That’s why we’re so excited to partner with the incredible team at Qolo, which simplifies the payments model, keeping everything streamlined and allowing for our company’s continued acceleration. We have made incredible progress in the past year and CreditRich believes that the sum total of that work brings our value today over $1.5 billion.”

”Fintech has reached an inflection point where innovators like CreditRich are harnessing their power to solve systemic issues with the goal of closing the wealth gap,” said Patricia Montesi, CEO and co-founder of Qolo. “Qolo is proud to be selected as the payment processor for CreditRich and shares their commitment to advance financial literacy.”

Last year CreditRich became the first Black-American company to partner with a credit bureau. Now with more than ten partners under its belt, this deal makes it one of the largest executed by a fintech startup both in the United States and globally.











About CreditRich

Initiated in April 2021, AI-powered fintech app CreditRich enables users individually or via B2B partners to use their spare change or “round ups” to pay bills and improve their credit intelligence. CreditRich promotes financial health innovation, allowing users to prioritize debt payments and raise spending power over time driving further growth. Through the app’s algorithm, prioritization is given to bills that impact the user’s credit score. CreditRich helps millennial and minority populations in the financial market while offering partners access to underserved demographics to improve their financial status and boost their appetite for financial products not previously available. The CreditRich app is currently available in beta on the Android operating system. CreditRich was founded by serial entrepreneur Angel Rich, and co-founder Courtney Keen, along with Naturi Naughton and Two Lewis.

About Qolo

Founded in 2018, Qolo is the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, with a mission to help businesses navigate today’s complex payments and financial transactions landscape. Qolo empowers businesses to manage payments efficiently with an eye toward growth and reduced expense. Qolo supports companies wherever speed, security and cost of payment are important including gig worker payouts, distribution payments, multi-currency and cross-border businesses and modern fintech firms. Composed of experts and entrepreneurs in payments, Qolo’s founding team has more than a century of combined industry experience. Learn more at https://qolo.io/.







