Stallion Gold Lists on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: STUD) (Frankfurt: HM4) (“Stallion” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its listing on the U.S. trading market with its common shares being posted on the OTCQB and will commence trading today, March 17, 2022 under the symbol “SLLGF.” The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “STUD.”



The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage US and international companies committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Trading on this US marketplace provides the Company’s current and future US-based investors greater access to data, home country disclosure, ease of trading and transparency.

The Company is also in the final stages of having its common shares made eligible for book-entry and depository services from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible." DTC eligibility once approved is expected to simplify the process of trading and transferring of the common shares of the Company, to enhance the liquidity in the United States.

About Stallion Gold

Stallion Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration of precious metals and critical minerals at its Horse Heaven Gold Property in Idaho. Stallion Gold is using modern exploration techniques to explore historical and new mineral targets on its expansive land package. A strong management team brings expertise in both the capital markets and the technical talent for acquiring early-stage property with highly prospective targets. The shares of Stallion Gold trade on the TSX-V under the symbol: STUD.

