Bioherbicides Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source, Mode of Application, and Application

Since they are not a danger to human health or crops, farmers prefer these to traditional herbicides.



Based on mode of application, the global bioherbicides market is segmented into seed treatment, soil application, foliar, and others.In 2020, the seed treatment segment led the bioherbicides market.



Bioherbicides include active fungal ingredients or natural fungal molecules which helps in seed treatment, thus, reduce the use of chemical products. Bioherbicides include indigenous fungi that are biodegradable, which limits their spread and persistence and minimizes soil pollution.



The bioherbicides market, based on geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America (SCAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).In 2020, North America dominated the global market.



The change in the lifestyle of consumers and an increased focus on organic farming have propelled the demand for bioherbicides.The increased application of bioherbicides in cereals and grains, oil seeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, turf, and ornamentals is driving the demand for bioherbicides in North America.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, followed by South and Central America.





Many industries, such as the chemicals & materials industry, faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The shortage of raw materials and labor, the shutdown of factories, and other operational difficulties due to COVID-19 safety protocols adversely affected the bioherbicides market.



The lockdown severely impacted the supply and production of bioherbicides, thus restraining the market’s growth.However, vaccination drives led to a rise in business activities globally.



The economies are reviving their operations, and the demand for bioherbicides is expected to rise globally in the coming years. Key manufacturers have resumed their operations, thereby restoring the production capacity of bioherbicides.



Seipasa; Bioherbicides Australia; Green Vision Life Sciences; Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.; Valent Biosciences LLC; Weedout Ltd.; Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Ltd; BIOSTADT India Limited; BASF SE; and Hindustan Bio-Tech are among the leading players in the bioherbicides market. These companies are adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and product launches to expand their geographic presence and consumer bases.



The overall global market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the global bioherbicides market.

