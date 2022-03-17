Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapy Area Report 2022: Focus on the Patient Voice and Clinical Conversations

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Therapy Area Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Executive Summary, Methodology and Background

2. RA Social Media Landscape Overview

Social Media Conversation Architecture

3. The Patient Voice

Patient Audiences in RA

Key Topics of Patient Conversation

Disease Experiences:

Diagnosis

Unmet Needs in Young Adult / Pregnant Women

Mental Health Impact

COVID-19 and RA

Treatment Experiences:

Brand Discussion

Treatment Switching

Safety Discussions

JAKi Safety Discussion and Key Questions Asked

Mode of Administration

Remission Discussion

Summary and Opportunities from the Patient Conversation

4. Clinical Conversations

Physician Online Audiences

Key Topics of Physician Conversation

Physician Views on JAKi Safety

Key Conference SoV

EULAR 2021 Discussions

ACR 2021 Discussions

Top Digital Opinion Leaders in RA

Summary and Opportunities from the Physician Conversation

5. Competitive Intelligence

Summary of Key Company Online Performance

Key Company Social Media Presence

Company Social Media Activity Overview:

UCB

Galapagos

BMS

Amgen

Pfizer

Sanofi

AbbVie

Genentech

Janssen

Eli Lilly

Summary and Opportunities from the Pharma Conversation

