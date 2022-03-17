New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Treatment, Application, Healthcare Setting" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244534/?utm_source=GNW

For instance, in May 2021, Lybalvi (olanzapine and samidorphan), an atypical antipsychotic medication developed by Alkermes, Inc., an Ireland-based company, received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to treat adults with schizophrenia and adults with bipolar I disorder. Such active participation of the global market players associated with the market is expected to drive the market.



Based on treatment, the behavioral rehabilitation market is segmented into drugs, counseling, and therapy services. The counseling and therapy services segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on healthcare setting, the behavioral rehabilitation market is segmented into anxiety disorders, mood disorders, substance abuse disorders, personality disorders, and attention deficit disorders. The anxiety disorders segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on the healthcare setting, the behavioral rehabilitation market is segmented into outpatient behavioral rehabilitation, inpatient behavioral rehabilitation, and residential behavioral rehabilitation. The outpatient behavioral rehabilitation segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



National Institute on Drug Abuse, Nanalyze, and European Commission are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the behavioral rehabilitation market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244534/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________