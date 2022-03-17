New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AV Receiver Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Channel Application ." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244532/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, smart systems have experienced a rise over the years for efficient and wireless connectivity of devices.



Manufacturers of modern home cinema receivers are integrating a range of technologies, such as 8K video, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi music streaming, and high-quality audio with their product offerings.



The AV receiver has been highly adopted among consumers for efficient sound quality for their smart TVs, home theaters, and projectors.Therefore, manufacturers are also constantly developing products with new technology integration.



However, A/V receivers are highly priced compared to the buying capacity of consumers across countries, such as Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and India.The retail price of the AV receivers with integrated advanced technology ranges from US$ 2,000–US$ 6,000.



Thus, the high pricing of the advanced AV receivers by the manufacturers restricts the adoption of the same among the developing and under-developed countries.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on AV Receiver Market



Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the manufacturing units worldwide were temporarily closed to combat the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.The manufacturing sector experienced a notable loss due to temporary factory shutdowns and low production volumes, which hindered the production capacities of the automotive sectors across the North America region, thereby decreasing the demand for AV receivers from the sector.



However, owing to the shutdown of all major places and activities, the demand for home theaters experienced a rise across the world, thereby positively impacting the demand for AV receivers from the residential sector.This created a supply and demand gap in the market, leading to a decrease in the overall revenue in 2020.



However, during the Q3 of 2020, with the normalization of economic activities across the world, the supply chain resumed its operations to initiate the market recovery.





The global AV receiver market has been segmented into five key regions—North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America.APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Over the years, North America has experienced a rise in professional gamers engaged in constant live streaming, which is propelling the demand for home theaters and receivers for efficient sound and video effects. Additionally, the US and Canada have individuals with high purchasing power, influencing the demand for AV receivers for efficient surround sound of their home theaters.



Sony Corporation, Marantz, Onkyo, Yamaha Corporation, and Anthem AV are among the players operating in the AV receiver market.



The overall AV receiver market size has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information about the size of the AV receiver market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the AV receiver market with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



Participants of this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, external consultants, valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the AV receiver market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244532/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________