Synthetic Biology Global Market Forecasts to 2026: Focus on Value-Added Products and New Technology Developments Driving Innovation

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Biology: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The synthetic biology industry is a prime growth opportunity due to several factors. First, many of the applications for synthetic biology have large addressable markets and the penetration rate is still modest; the industry will experience explosive growth as these penetration rates accelerate. Second, development of exciting new technologies is driving innovation within the industry. These technologies include ultra-high-throughput screening platforms for organism design, enzymatic DNA synthesis and novel gene editing platforms. Third, the industry is focusing on value-added products, placing less emphasis on cost-sensitive, commodity products.
Synthetic biology foundries now routinely design, build and test designer organisms capable of producing valuable end products. The workflow includes modifying the genomes of these organisms to produce just the right combination of taste and texture, as for the food industry. Designer organisms in the textile industry help achieve the right combination of strength, flexibility, weight, dimensional variability, and targeted surface and structural modification. High-value synthetic biology end products such as these are forecast to drive significant market growth in this industry.
This report provides in-depth coverage of the dynamic synthetic biology industry, including insights into its component technologies and market segments, as well as its leading participants.
The synthetic biology industry consists of three main sets of technologies and products: enabling, core and enabled. Enabling technologies and products are the engines that drive the development of the synthetic biology industry. Core products and technologies, including standardized DNA parts, synthetic genes and chassis organisms, are the key tools by which cellular factories and systems produce enabled products.
Synthetic biology-enabled products (e.g., pharmaceuticals, chemicals, biofuels, agricultural, textiles, food) have large downstream market potential. Synthetic biology technologies add value in each of these downstream industries. In agriculture, synthetic biology makes it possible to produce crops with desired traits, such as pest resistance or high yields. Synthetic biology allows for the production of foods free of animal products, meeting an emerging consumer need in this industry
The Report Includes
- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global market for synthetic biology within the life science industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the global synthetic biology market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, end-user industry, and region
- Highlights of the current and future market potential for synthetic biology products and technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Description of core synthetic biology products, key enabling technologies, and identify commercial opportunities for product development and competitive strategies
- In-depth assessment of the synthetic biology industry structure, competitors review, and intellectual property landscape
- Information on synthetic biology industry M&A deals, development of commercially viable products and technologies, and other strategic alliances within the industry
- Patent review and analysis of patents granted for synthetic biology technologies, liquid biopsy and sequencing, and gene-editing industry
- Detailed profiles of about 185+ companies within synthetic biology industry. Major players include Agilent Technologies Inc., Eurofins Scientific, GenScript, Merck KGaA, Novozymes A/S, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Twist Bioscience
Company Profiles
- Abeona Therapeutics LLC
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Agrivida Inc.
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Algenuity
- Ambrx Inc.
- Antheia Inc.
- Arcadia Biosciences Inc.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Inc.
- Ardra Bio Inc.
- Arzeda Corp.
- Astrazeneca plc
- Atum
- Avecia
- Azitra Inc.
- Basf AG
- Bayer AG
- Benchling
- Biogen Inc.
- Bioneer Corp.
- Bolt Threads Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Calysta Inc.
- Calyxt Inc.
- Cargill Inc.
- Caszyme
- Cellectis Sa
- Chain Biotechnology Ltd.
- Cibus Inc.
- Codagenix Inc.
- Codexis Inc.
- Cronos Group
- Danaher Corp.
- Demuris Ltd.
- Dowdupont Inc.
- Edigene Inc.
- Endless West
- Enevolv Inc.
- Epoch Life Science Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Evolva Sa
- Evonetix
- Geltor Inc.
- Genemed Synthesis Inc.
- Genomatica
- Genscript
- Genus plc
- Gevo Inc.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Ginkgo Bioworks
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Global Bioenergies
- Glycosyn LLC
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
- Helixworks Technologies Ltd.
- Homology Medicines Inc.
- Huvepharma
- Illumina Inc.
- Impossible Foods Inc.
- Ingenza Ltd.
- Inscripta Inc.
- Labgenius Ltd.
- Locus Biosciences
- Lumen Bioscience
- Lygos Inc.
- Meissa Vaccines, Inc.
- Merck
- Microbyre, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Microsynbiotix
- Milis Bio Ltd.
- Modern Meadow
- Modular Genetics Inc.
- Molecular Assemblies Inc.
- Morphosys AG
- New England Biolabs
- Novartis Pharma AG
- Novome Biotechnologies Inc.
- Novozymes A/S
- Oragenics Inc.
- Oxford Biomedica plc
- Pairwise Plants Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Poseida Therapeutics Inc.
- Prokarium Holdings Ltd.
- Promega Corp.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.
- Scarab Genomics LLC
- Senti Biosciences
- Sherlock Biosciences
- Sigma Aldrich Corp.
- String Bio
- Sugarlogix
- Synlogic Therapeutics
- Synthetic Biologics Inc.
- Takara Bio
- Tepha Inc.
- Teselagen Biotechnology Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tierra Biosciences
- Toolgen
- Transcriptic Inc.
- Vedanta Biosciences
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Viridos
- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.
- Zymergen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvyd4e
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment