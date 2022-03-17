CPS’ Brian Beckett and Chris Beebe Appointed to The Joint Commission Advisory Council

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Solutions, LLC (CPS), one of the nation’s largest hospital and health systems solutions providers, is pleased to share that The Joint Commission (TJC) has appointed new members of their Pharmacy Advisory Council, including Brian Beckett, CPS Executive Vice President of Pharmacy Operations and Chris Beebe, Senior Vice President of Compliance and Regulatory Services.



TJC is an independent nonprofit organization created in 1951 that accredits more than 20,000 U.S. healthcare programs and organizations. TJC’s Advisory Council plays an integral role in the organization’s advisory structure and provides valuable input on issues affecting medication management.

“On behalf of the entire CPS team, I offer congratulations to Brian Beckett and Chris Beebe,” said Mike McCarrell, President of Inpatient Services for CPS. “For our team to have two such esteemed individuals representing our company now on TJC’s Advisory Council is a tribute to their hard work and expertise.”

The Advisory Council’s tasks cover:

Providing guidance on how TJC’s initiatives, standards, and accreditation process can be enhanced, including providing solicited feedback on standards and survey process

Identifying ways to optimize the impact of recent and planned future changes in TJC standards and accreditation processes, products, and services

Sharing feedback on how current TJC enterprise activities are impacting pharmacy

Counseling TJC on current and evolving health care trends and issues

“It is a tremendous honor being named to TJC’s Pharmacy Advisory Council,” said Mr. Beckett. “I look forward to serving with Chris Beebe and others on the Council to represent pharmacy on various subjects regarding current or anticipated issues in the healthcare environment.”

“TJC’s Pharmacy Advisory Council is instrumental in raising issues that impact TJC’s future directions and initiatives, as well as solving quality and safety problems,” said Mr. Beebe. “I am delighted that Brian and I will be representing CPS as part of TJC’s Advisory Council.”

The mission of TJC is to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. Its vision is that all people always experience the safest, highest quality, best-value health care across all settings.

About CPS Solutions, LLC

Founded more than 50 years ago, CPS empowers healthcare organizations to advance the standard of care through a range of value-added solutions. We build partnerships that position healthcare leaders and teams to drive financial, operational, clinical, and regulatory performance excellence. Through our range of solutions, we position our partners to deliver an excellent patient care experience while transforming community healthcare. For more information, visit cps.com.

CONTACT: Rod Recor

Rod.Recor@cpspharm.com

614-420-1385