Alchip Technologies 2021 Annual Income Sets Record for Four Consecutive Years

Taipei, Taiwan, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taipei, Taiwan March 18, 2022 – Alchip Technologies’ 2021 financial performance set records for revenue, net profits, and earnings per share. The company also reported fourth quarter results that topped Year-on-Year figures.

Fiscal year 2021 operating revenue, ending December 31, reached a record $372 million, a 55.4%, an increase over 2020 revenue of $239.6 million. Net profits for 2021 achieved a record $53 million, an increase of 88.2% over 2020 net profits of $28.3 million, while 2021 gross margins reached 34.1%, with an operating margin of 17.53%. Earnings per share for the year 2021 reached achieved a record NTD21.34.

At the same time, the company reported its fourth quarter 2021 results with revenue of $89.2 million, a 34.3% year-on-year increase over 2020 fourth quarter revenue of $66.4 million.

Despite a negative global economy brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Alchip has benefited from the seismic shift in work habits and consumer behavior that is driving strong demand from the high-performance computing and artificial intelligence market segments.

Overall, Alchip strengthened its position as a leading high-performance computing ASIC company. Approximately 96% of revenue came from advanced (28nm and smaller process technology) designs and the mass production of highly complex packages such as CoWoS and MCM. The Company also partnered with tier-one systems companies on challenging 7nm and 5nm SoC designs targeting high-end, complex artificial intelligence, networking, and high-performance computing applications.

President and CEO Johnny Shen stated that Alchip expects strong demand in 2022 to come from artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and Internet of Things applications, as Alchip has completed a significant number of leading-edge design projects. He also pointed out that a select number of large production-quantity artificial intelligent devices, the majority of which target the 7nm process technology node, entered mass production in 2021, accounting in a large part, for the company’s record performance.

(more)

Page 2 of 3

Also in 2021, Alchip taped-out a significant number of 16nm, 12nm and 7nm designs. Several of the 7nm designs involved advanced packaging technology. A number of the 5nm designs will tape out in 2022 and a 3nm test chip is under development, with expected tape out in late 2022.

Alchip is traded on the Taiwan stock exchange and its Global Repository Receipts are traded on the Luxembourg Exchange. The company is extremely well respected in Japan, Israel, and Asia for its high-performance ASIC design methodology, flexible business model, best-in-class IP portfolio and advanced packaging technology expertise.

For more information on Alchip, go to www.alchip.com.

-30-

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. The company was founded by semiconductor veterans from Silicon Valley and Japan in 2003 and provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced, including 7nm processes. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661) and the Luxembourg stock exchange and a TSMC-certified Value Chain Aggregator.

###

Page 3 of 3

(Yearly Results from slide 8&9 in financial presentation)

Attachment