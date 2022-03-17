CMG Holding Group's Event and Marketing Subsidiary XA Brings London to New York City

CHICAGO and NEW YORK CITY, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- A New York City resident hears a phone ringing and answers it in one of the iconic British telephone booths that have suddenly popped up recently across Manhattan. Confetti pours down, the New Yorker wins tickets to experience the best of the United Kingdom’s culture, and the “Great Calling,” a major public relations campaign launched by CMG Holdings Group, Inc’s (OTC: CMGO) wholly owned subsidiary, XA, The Experiential Agency, is successfully underway. (http://www.experientialagency.com)



“Great Calling is part of an international campaign to promote tourism for the United Kingdom,” said Alexis Laken, President of XA, The Experiential Agency.

Also, as part of the campaign, XA created the world’s first AI Banquet. Working together with the London Design Studio Bompas and Parr, Dr. Shama Rahman and NeuroCreate, the event produced a bot of the desired dinner guest and cast a likely looking actor to play that role.

A discreet tech system allowed the actor to interact naturally with the diners while being fed lines in response to the conversation provided by an AI operative backstage. “An ingenious revolving table allowed guests to interact with each of the assembled British AIs, while eating their way through a feast of dishes from four nations,” the XA President explained.

“We will continue with the campaign as the world situation calms down and the timing is appropriate to introduce the surprisingly and unexpectedly modern United Kingdom to American travelers,” Ms. Laken said.

The new campaign follows a very successful effort to introduce a new diet regime for a major pharmaceutical company Genesis, the maker of Plenity®, a new weight management approach that challenges the idea that people cannot eat foods they like and also lose weight.

“We are very pleased that XA has been approached by a number of new clients and a number of our regular clients. J. Crew, Timberland, Madewell and Moschino are discussing events for this spring and summer,” said Glenn B. Laken, CEO of the holding company CMGO.

In a recent media interview, Mr. Laken said XA’s revenues could approach $4 million in 2022.

About CMG Holdings Group, Inc.

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (https://www.cmgholdingsinc.com/) is a Chicago holding company whose primary operating subsidiary is XA – The Experiential Agency, Inc. (http://www.experientialagency.com ) - which engages in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. XA is involved in production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. The business also offers branding and design services, including graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks to design and develop individual broadcasting digital media channels to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. XA serves clients across the marketing communication industry. Separately, CMG Holdings Group owns Lincoln Acquisition Corp., a subsidiary formed to manage its portfolio investments.

Disclosure Statement

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that CMG Holdings Group, Inc. will be successful and profitable, bring significant value to its stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. CMG's business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing and materially decreases its convertible debt. No information in this press release should be construed in any form, shape or manner as an indication of the Company's future revenues, financial condition or stock price.

Contact:

Paul Knopick

E&E Communications

949.607.1323

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

Attachment