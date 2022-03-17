United-Guardian Reports Strong 2021 Financial Results

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) reported that net income for FY 2021 increased by 41% over FY 2020, resulting in one of the company’s most profitable years ever. Net sales for the year increased by 27% from $10,986,081 in 2020 to $13,929,629 in 2021, generating net income of $4,658,542 ($1.01 per share) in 2021 compared with $3,304,978 ($0.72 per share) in 2020.



Ken Globus, President of United-Guardian, stated, “With the global economy gradually recovering from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we have experienced a significant increase in demand for our cosmetic ingredients, with sales of those products increasing by 61% during 2021. While much of the increase was the result of a resurgence of sales into China, we also experienced a significant sales increase in Europe, particularly in the United Kingdom, where sales increased by 42%. At the same time, sales of our pharmaceutical products remained strong, as they have throughout the pandemic, and sales of our medical products increased by 6%. We are hopeful that sales of all these products will continue to grow in 2022. There are several ongoing projects that we hope will enable us to continue to expand our “natural” cosmetic products line, and our R&D department is working closely with both new and existing medical products customers to develop new products for them, which should further increase sales of our water-based medical lubricants. There is general optimism that we are finally through the worst of the pandemic, and that the global economy and the markets for our products will continue to improve. The future seems much brighter than it has in a long time, and we intend to continue working closely with our marketing partners, as well as our customers, to continue to bring new and innovative products to the cosmetic and medical markets.”

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products, pharmaceuticals, and specialty industrial products.

Contact: Ken Globus (631) 273-0900

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEARS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Years ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 13,929,629 $ 10,986,081 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 5,747,931 4,872,335 Operating expenses 2,035,970 2,026,368 Research and development 478,642 451,208 Total costs and expenses 8,262,543 7,349,911 Income from operations 5,667,086 3,636,170 Other income: Investment income 233,857 226,245 Net (loss) gain on marketable securities (23,018 ) 298,585 Total other income 210,839 524,830 Income before provision for income taxes 5,877,925 4,161,000 Provision for income taxes 1,219,383 856,022 Net income $ 4,658,542 $ 3,304,978 Earnings per common share (basic and diluted) $ 1.01 $ 0.72 Weighted average shares (basic and diluted) 4,594,319 4,594,319

BALANCE SHEET DATA

(condensed)

December 31, 2021 2020 Current assets $ 11,583,390 $ 11,246,611 Property, plant, and equipment (net of depreciation) 658,862 673,665 Total assets 12,242,252 $ 11,920,276



