Wienerschnitzel is Celebrating National Corn Dog Day (3/19) with 4 Corn Dogs for only $4

Irvine, California, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fans of great deals and corn dogs need to head over to Wienerschnitzel on March 19th to celebrate National Corn Dog Day. Tell your friends that everyone can get 4 of Wienerschnitzel’s crunchy, honey-sweet corn batter wrapped dogs on a stick for just $4 on this special day. It’s the perfect treat to eat while enjoying the festivities of the first weekend of the college basketball championships.

“Wienerschnitzel is the expert in making the best Corn Dogs and we are excited to offer an awesome deal to celebrate their special day,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for the chain. “Come on over and get 4 Corn Dogs for $4 on March 19th.”

Available at participating locations. Must buy multiples of 4 for sale prize. Tax extra. To find the nearest Wienerschnitzel, or to place an order online, visit wienerschnitzel.com.

About Wienerschnitzel

