Global Fiber Optic Instrumentation Market Report 2022: Detailed Profiles of Key Players Fujikura, Anritsu, Corning, Fortive, TE Connectivity, Viavi Solutions and Yokogawa Electric

The report provides an overview of the global market for fiber optic instrumentation and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on instrument, form factor, end user and region.
The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market, and it gives an overview of the competitive landscape along with the current trends in the market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies adopted by these players to enhance their market presence.
The report estimates the global market size for fiber optic instrumentation in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.
The Report Includes
- 37 data tables and 30 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for fiber optic instrumentation
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Coverage of history, current status, and future of fiber optic instrumentation market and information on standards and recommendations for fiber optic systems
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for fiber optic instrumentation by instrument, form factor, end-user, and region
- Discussion on market drivers, restraints, current trends, and investments in fiber optic instrumentation market and assessment of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry
- Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Detailed profiles of key companies in the industry including Fujikura Co. Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Corning Inc., Fortive Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Viavi Solutions Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Market Overview
- Fiber Optics Evolution
- Optical Fiber Testing
- Value Chain Analysis
- Research and Development
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Manufacturers/Assemblers
- Suppliers and Distributors
- End Users
- Standards and Recommendations for Fiber Optic Systems
- International Standards
- Fiber Optic Standards
- Test and Measurement Standards
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Patent Analysis
- Recent Patents
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Degree of Competition
- Future of Fiber Optic Instrumentation
- Multi-Terabit Optical Networks
- Intelligent Optical Transmission Networks
- Fiber Optic Instrumentation in 5G Networks Development
- Future Growth Prospects of Fiber Optic Instrumentation
- Fiber Optic Instrumentation in Smart Cities Development
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Fiber Optic Instrumentation Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Instrument
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Form Factor
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Althen Sensors & Controls B.V.
- America Fujikura Ltd. (Afl)
- Amphenol Corp.
- Anritsu Corp.
- At&T Inc.
- Banner Engineering Corp.
- Baumer Holding AG
- Corning Inc.
- Deviser Instruments Inc.
- Exfo Inc.
- Fluke Corp.
- Jonard Tools
- Kingfisher International Pty. Ltd.
- Promax Test and Measurement Slu
- Te Connectivity Ltd.
- Tempo Communications Inc.
- Veex Inc.
- Viavi Solutions Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
