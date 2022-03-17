New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aroma Ingredients Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244527/?utm_source=GNW





Based on product type, the global aroma ingredients market is segmented into natural and synthetic.In 2020, the synthetic segment led the aroma ingredient market.



Synthetic aroma ingredients are long-lasting and complex aroma ingredients that are formulated to imitate the aromas found in nature. They are produced at a very low-cost using petroleum and aromatic compound.



The aroma ingredients market, based on geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America (SCAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the market.



The changing lifestyle of consumers and rising urbanization propelled the demand for personal care and cosmetic products which has led to an increased demand for aroma ingredients. Along with this, the increased application of aroma ingredients in the fine fragrance as well as the food and beverage industry across the region is driving the demand for aroma ingredients.





Many industries, such as the chemicals and materials industry, faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The shortage of raw material and labor, the shutdown of factories, and other operational difficulties under COVID-19 safety protocols negatively impacted the aroma ingredients market.



The lockdown heavily impacted the supply and the production side of aroma ingredients, restraining the growth of the market.However, the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine has further eased the situation leading to a rise in business activities worldwide.



The economies are reviving their operations, and the demand for aroma ingredients is expected to rise globally in the coming years. Key manufacturers have started resuming their operations, restoring back the production capacity of aroma ingredients.



Takasago International Corporation; BASF SE; Firmenich S.A.; Givaudan S.A.; International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.; Robertet Group; Symrise; Mane; Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd.; and Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils, LLC; are among the leading players in the aroma ingredients market. These companies are adopting strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions and product launches, to expand their geographic presence and consumer bases.



The overall global aroma ingredients market size has been derived in accordance with both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the global aroma ingredients market.

