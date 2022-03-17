EzFill Signs Fleet Fueling Agreement with Cool Air USA

–Mobile Fuel Delivery Provider to Regularly Service Vehicles Throughout Miami–

MIAMI, FL, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“ EzFill ” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, today announced a new fleet agreement with Cool Air USA in the Miami area, effective immediately.

EzFill will provide regular mobile fuel delivery service for Cool Air, which specializes in air conditioning repair, air conditioning installation, indoor air quality, and pool heating services for customers in Miami-Dade County, Broward County, and Palm Beach County.

“We are pleased to offer our industry leading mobile fuel delivery service to Cool Air USA, an established brand with a significant number of trucks operating throughout South Florida,” said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill. “As we continue to expand to new markets beginning with West Palm Beach this month, EzFill will be ideally positioned to service companies like Cool Air that operate in multiple locations.”

EzFill recently announced it has purchased the assets of mobile fuel delivery service Full Service Fueling Inc. (“FULL”) in West Palm Beach from an affiliate of Palmdale Oil Company. In addition, EzFill selected Palmdale to be one of its main fuel suppliers throughout Florida with preferred pricing on all fuel purchases.

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants like Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty including marinas - EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com .

About Cool Air USA

Cool Air USA is dedicated to providing the best air conditioning repair, air conditioning installation, indoor air quality, and pool heating services in South Florida since 2008. The company’s team of experienced professionals work around the clock to ensure that its customers receive timely and satisfactory service. For more information, visit www.coolairusa.com .

