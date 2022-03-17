Nutra Pharma Expands Manufacturing Capabilities

Plantation, Florida, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC Pink: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin® , Pet Pain-Away ™, Equine Pain-Away ™ and Luxury Feet™ in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain, is providing updates today on increasing their manufacturing capabilities for the production of their own products as well as third party companies with OTC drugs as well as dietary supplements.

"Last year, we announced that we were bringing all of our manufacturing in-house,” stated Brent Bonner, Warehouse Manager of Nutra Pharma. “At that time, we added a full liquid filling line that included automatic filling, capping, coding, labeling and heat shrinking for most of our products,” he continued. “Over the last few months, we have continued to expand our manufacturing capabilities. We’ve added a tube-filling line that we use for Pet Pain-Away. This equipment can also be used for future gel products that may include a personal care line. We’ve also added a capsule-filling machine as well as an extrusion line that we will use for product extensions, new product launches and contract manufacturing for the production of dietary supplements,” he concluded.

In addition to Amazon , Walmart Marketplace and the Company’s own product websites; Nutra Pharma announced previously their plans to greatly expand online marketing and promotional activity. The company has also previously announced plans for broader retail distribution of their OTC products for the treatment of pain.

“Expanding our in-house manufacturing capabilities has put Nutra Pharma in a very good position as far as reduced product costs, higher margins, faster product upgrades and an increased ability to launch new and innovative products,” commented Rik J Deitsch, CEO of Nutra Pharma. “We are also well positioned to act as a contract manufacturer for other companies as they launch OTC drugs or dietary supplements,” he continued. “The COVID crisis and subsequent supply chain issues caused by the global shutdown has shined a light on the need to bring manufacturing back to America. We are proud to increase our own product line; potentially formulate and make products for contract customers as well as provide future manufacturing jobs as Nutra Pharma moves forward with these projects,” he concluded.

Nutra Pharma will provide further updates on new products, manufacturing capabilities and contract manufacturing opportunities throughout the rest of 2022.

About Nutra Pharma Corp.

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin®, Equine Pain-Away™, Luxury Feet™ and Pet Pain-Away™. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:

