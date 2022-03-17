The acrylamide market is expected to grow from US$ 4,254.16 million in 2021 to US$ 6,500.22 million by 2028

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acrylamide Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244524/?utm_source=GNW





It is being increasingly consumed in water and wastewater treatment.



Based on product type, the global acrylamide market is bifurcated into acrylamide water solutions and acrylamide crystals. In 2020, the acrylamide crystals segment led the acrylamide market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the acrylamide market during the forecast period.



The acrylamides market, based on geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America (SCAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).In 2020, Asia Pacific dominated the market.



The changing lifestyle of consumers and rising urbanization propelled the demand for personal care and cosmetic products, which has led to an increased demand for acrylamides. The rising application of acrylamides in enhanced oil recovery, paper and pulp industry, water and wastewater treatment, textile industries is driving the growth of the acrylamide market in the Asia Pacific region.





Many industries, such as the chemicals & materials industry, faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The shortage of raw material and labor, the shutdown of factories, and other operational difficulties under COVID-19 safety protocols adversely affected the acrylamides market.



The lockdown heavily impacted the supply and the production side of acrylamides, thus restraining the growth of the market.However, successful vaccination drives have further eased the current scenario, leading to a rise in business activities.



The economies are reviving their operations, and the demand for acrylamides is expected to rise globally in the coming years. Key manufacturers have started resuming their operations, thus restoring the production capacity of acrylamides.



Ashland Global Holding Inc.; SNF; Kemira OYJ; BASF SE; EMCO Dyestuff; Mitsui Chemicals Global, Pvt. Ltd.; Ineos AG; Solvay; Nuoer Group; and Black Rose Industries Ltd.; are among the leading players in the acrylamides market. These companies are adopting strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions and product launches, to expand their geographic presence and consumer bases.



The overall global acrylamides market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the global acrylamides market.

