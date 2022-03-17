Hamburger Stand Offers 4 Delicious Corn Dogs  for only $4 on National Corn Dog Day (3/19)

Irvine, California, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corn dog lovers, your favorite day of the year is near. On March 19th, Hamburger Stand will celebrate National Corn Dog Day with an incredible offer. Come in and get 4 tasty Corn Dogs for only $4! The chain makes this crunchy fan favorite by dipping a juicy frank into sweet honey batter, then deep frying it to golden perfection. The result; a crispy outside with a superbly flavorful inside that’s all around delicious.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating National Corn Dog Day with our guests,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. “Our Corn Dogs are incredibly delicious and we’re excited to offer a great deal on a tasty fan favorite.”

Available at participating locations. Must buy multiples of 4 for sale prize. Tax extra. To find the nearest Hamburger Stand, or to place an order online, visit hamburgerstand.com.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 13 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

Attachment