BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting 2022

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) was held today, on Thursday 17th March 2022 from 2:00 pm in Oulu.

Authorizations

The Extraordinary General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide in one or more instalments on share issues and on the issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act as follows:

The maximum number of shares to be issued pursuant to the authorization shall not exceed 6,000,000 shares.

The Board of Directors decides on all terms and conditions for issuing shares, options and other special rights entitling to shares. Share issues and the issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares may take place in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right (directed issue) if there is a weighty financial reason for the company to do so. The authorization applies to the transfer of both new shares and own shares held by the company.

In the company's share issue, shares may be transferred either in exchange for payment or free of charge. A directed share issue may be free of charge only if there is a particularly significant financial reason for the company and it is in the interests of all its shareholders.

The authorization is valid until June 30th, 2023, and it revokes the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on April 28th, 2021, as it enters into force.

The minutes of the EGM will be available on the Company’s website www.bbsartebone.fi no later than March 31st 2022.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is the health technology company operating since 2003. Before that there was a background of seven years of product development in the University of Oulu. We have developed a new product for healing of difficult bone fractures and for solving the problems in bone healing. Our mission is to offer new generation medicinal products for the orthopedic surgery. The research and development in the field of medicine requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have over 20 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterized by top expertise, innovativeness and dedicated and committed employees. The ARTEBONE ®product is ready and the application process for the CE-mark has been initiated. BBS is the company having its headquarters in Oulu. We have our own production plant located in Reisjärvi and it is approved by FIMEA. More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi