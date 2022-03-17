VizyPay Awarded Best Small Business Payments Solution

WAUKEE, Iowa, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , an industry-leading payment processing company for small businesses, today announces it was named Best Small Business Payments Solution by the 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards , an annual awards program that recognizes technologies and companies driving innovation and exemplifying the best in FinTech technology solutions.



VizyPay won thanks to its unique Cash Discount Program (CDP), a flexible and transparent service that empowers small businesses to take control of their credit card processing, eliminate unpredictable fees and save money. Offered at a low month-to-month subscription, CDP allows for unlimited credit card transactions and offsets up to 100% of processing fees. CDP helps businesses build the cost of processing into their pricing, allowing them to maintain the same profit margin on every sale regardless of payment type. To make CDP easily accessible to any merchant using a Clover point-of-sale (POS) system, VizyPay launched the first Cash Discount app for Clover POS systems, currently available on the Clover App Market. The app is free for VizyPay CDP customers and available to non-customers for $14.99/month-to-month, allowing any business to implement a true cash discount program. To date, CDP has saved businesses more than $25 million.

“At its core, CDP is designed with small businesses in mind,” said CEO and Founder Austin Mac Nab. “We’re honored to be recognized as the Best Small Business Payments Solution. This award showcases our dedication to continually improving and innovating our current offerings on top of developing new solutions for the small business owner.”

All FinTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the financial services and technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services. For a full list of 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award winners: www.fintechbreakthrough.com/2022-winners

About VizyPay

VizyPay was founded in West Des Moines, Iowa, by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. VizyPay is growing rapidly by being honest and simple in an industry that is known for being complicated and deceitful. Their business model is unique and making a huge splash nationwide.