Europe E-Bike Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Battery Type, Class Type, Motor Type, and Mode

” The illumination of the role of cycling in the overall city mobility strategies becomes crucial for creating an efficient ecosystem for cyclists. Local, regional, and national authorities in the EU member states aim to accelerate the shift toward zero-emissions vehicles through various incentives to encourage the purchase and use of EVs—including vans, buses, bicycles, and motorcycles. The 2017 EU Cycling Strategy lays out four primary objectives for the promotion of cycling in mobility systems by putting an equal emphasis on it. The strategy further focuses on encouraging the use of cycles by 50%, and cutting the rates of fatalities and serious injuries among cyclists by 50% during 2020–2030. Furthermore, the 2017 EU Cycling Strategy also emphasizes raising the EU’s investments in cycling to ~US$ 3.4 billion during 2021–2027 and ~US$ 6.8 billion from 2028 to 2034. Such strategies and frameworks by governments drive the growth of the e-bike market in Europe.



E-Bike Market - COVID-19 Impact



The onset of the COVID-19 outbreak led to a sharp decline in the production of e-bikes, and the market witnessed a brief drop in performance and a consequent slowdown during 2020–2021. However, the Europe e-bike market is expected to stabilize with the reopening of the manufacturing facilities in 2021.



Notably, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the sales of e-bikes in Italy, with an increase of 60% sales in 2020, compared to 2019. Milan’s deputy mayor for Urban Planning, Green Areas and Agriculture claimed that the number of cyclists on the main shopping street has risen from 1000 to 7000 per day after the peak of the pandemic.



Aventon; Giant Bicycles; Haibike; Merida Bikes; Accell Group; Robert Bosch GmbH; Shimano Inc.; Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.; Trek Bicycle Corporation; and Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. are among the key companies operating in the Europe e-bike market. The report comprises secondary research work on other companies that hold a significant market share.



The overall Europe e-Bike market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe E-Bike market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Europe e-Bike market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Europe e-Bike market.

