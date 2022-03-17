RGBSI Celebrates 25 Years of Continued Success

TROY, Mich., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 19, 1997, Dr. Nanua Singh, Ph.D., decided to start one of the leading global solutions companies that would forever change the way engineering and industrial organizations solved a major challenge: finding talented individuals that drive business results. RGBSI is proud to celebrate 25 years of continued success and growth from its founding inception.

RGBSI began as a consulting company with a focus on technical recruiting. Building on a reputation of problem-solving through high-quality solutions, the company has scaled its offerings from software to engineering consulting through supply chain management to provide all-encompassing B2B solutions. Today, RGBSI is a global leader with deep expertise and a unique approach to streamline its clients' entire operations from start to finish.

"People are the cornerstone of our success. Through the hard work and dedication of our team and the strong client relationships formed over the last 25 years, we have achieved an output of such high standards of performance. As we celebrate this milestone, we reflect on our noble achievements and look forward to the next 25 years of driving ambition," said Dr. Nanua Singh, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of RGBSI.

Over the years, the company has become a multi-business enterprise with multinational success operating software and service brands such as Empower QLM, UpGlide, Signum Group, and RGBSI Aerospace & Defense. The latest addition to RGBSI's brand portfolio is the development of a corporate spinoff for its staffing and workforce management division, with the reveal of the company name and brand coming soon. This marks the most significant change to the company's business structure over the last 25 years as a global leader in the staffing industry. The new staffing and workforce management company will unlock doors to new opportunities within existing clientele, new partnerships, and talent management.

RGBSI thanks all those that have made this possible. This success story cannot be told without the support and feedback of the company's clients and employees as a vehicle for gaining insight. In a rapidly digitizing world, it is vital to sustain a culture of continuous improvement with business solutions that meld technology, experience, and practice. RGBSI looks forward to innovating its capabilities at the forefront of change while delivering unique value to all its clients served.

RGBSI delivers business solutions that close the gap between strategy and execution for global organizations of all sizes. Its portfolio of solutions spans across the verticals of workforce management, engineering, quality lifecycle management (QLM), and information technology (IT). Through strategic partnerships, RGBSI helps clients enhance performance, adopt innovation, and access global resources.

RGBSI is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100:2016 Rev D certified, as well as a Minority Business Enterprise.

