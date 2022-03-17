The America pneumatic conveying systems market is expected to grow from US$ 1,993.06 million in 2021 to US$ 2,908.96 million by 2028

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "America Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Operation, Technology, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244526/?utm_source=GNW

The traditional pneumatic conveying methods are the simple feeding systems for dryers, filling and packing machines, mills, and injection mold machines.



These include silos, tanks, and containers.Bulk materials can be fed via sacks, barrels, containers, and silos, among other packaging options.



Furthermore, the development of new production methods has resulted in the introduction of blow-through valves, drop-through valves, and high-pressure airlocks with improved precision levels to reduce air leakage.Ring blowers, rotary piston blowers, and helical piston compressors generate the appropriate pressure in pressure conveying systems.



More accurate drop-through valves, blow-through valves, and high-pressure airlocks are being manufactured than ever before to eliminate air loss. As filling and discharging can be constructed considerably more readily with the help of sophisticated control technology, the vessels in modern pressure-vessel conveying systems are smaller than before. The introduction of small-pressure vessel conveying systems, incorporated with intelligent control technology, is providing attractive opportunities for this market’s growth. New materials are being used to manufacture pneumatic conveyors. New filter materials and designs enable continuous powder conveying without compromising filter capacity. Suction hoppers, suction nozzles, vibrating dosing screws, and rotary valves are examples of novel goods that are likely to propel this market during the forecast period.



The America pneumatic conveying systems market is segmented on the basis of operation, technology, and end user.On the basis of operation the pneumatic conveying systems market is segmented as dilute phase conveying and dense phase conveying.



In 2020, the dense phase conveying segment led the America pneumatic conveying systems market, accounting for a larger share in the pneumatic conveying systems market.On the basis of technology the pneumatic conveying systems market is segmented as positive pressure systems, vacuum systems, and combination systems.



In 2020, the positive pressure systems segment accounted for the largest market share.On the basis of end user the pneumatic conveying systems market is segmented as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, chemicals, mineral and ceramics, power generation, plastics and polymer, others.



In 2020, the food and beverages segment led the America pneumatic conveying systems market, accounting for a larger share in the market.



Coperion GmBH, Cyclonaire, Dynamic Air Inc., Flexicon Corporation, Flsmidth, Gericke Ag, Nilfisk Group Nol-Tec Systems Inc., Schenck Process Holding GmBH, and VAC-U-MAX are some of the key players in the America pneumatic conveying systems market profiled in this study.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on America Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market

During the COVID-19 crisis, many manufacturing productions plants have shut down their operation, thus having a significant impact on the growth of the chemical industry, which resulted in the US straining its chemical production capacity in 2020.The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) implemented various restrictions pertaining to indirect pollutants in food during the COVID-19 outbreak.



The governments in these regions have implemented stringent regulations expected to boost demand for pneumatic conveying systems over the forecast period.



Furthermore, an abundance of drugs required to combat COVID-19 has strengthened the pharmaceutical sector in 2020 and is expected to rise continuously in the future years.Hydrochloric acid, for example, is predominantly employed in the pharmaceutical industry to produce active medicinal operations (API).



As a result, increased use of hydrochloric acid in pharmaceutical firms is projected to positively impact the chemical sector and increase market expansion throughout the forecast period.

