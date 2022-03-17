The Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to grow by $ 739.23 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market in South America 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244706/?utm_source=GNW

23 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period. Our report on the membrane water treatment chemicals market in South America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for water treatment chemicals from end-users and increasing industrial adoption of zero-liquid discharge. In addition, the increasing demand for water treatment chemicals from end-users is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The membrane water treatment chemicals market in South America analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The membrane water treatment chemicals market in South America is segmented as below:

By Application

• Reverse osmosis

• Microfiltration

• Ultrafiltration

• Pervaporation

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Rest of South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for fresh water due to rise in populationas one of the prime reasons driving the membrane water treatment chemicals market growth in South America during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading membrane water treatment chemicals market vendors in South America that include Danaher Corp., Dow Inc., Ecolab Inc., Genesys International Ltd., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, Kemira Oyj, King Lee Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and Veolia Environment SA. Also, the membrane water treatment chemicals market in South America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



