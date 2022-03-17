Crown Electrokinetics Highlights Key Milestones at 34th Annual Roth Conference and Expands Company Leadership Vision

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company, released today the highlights of the expanded leadership vision, presented by Mr. Doug Croxall, Chairman & CEO at the Fireside Chat presentation with Gerry Sweeney.

Mr. Croxall shared with the audience the Company’s product development status and key differentiators, based on the DynamicTint technology, including a less expensive bill of materials, extremely low power consumption, faster tinting speed, and retrofit optionality.

Croxall also discussed Crown’s vertically integrated manufacturing process which will deliver cost efficiencies, speed of innovation, and IP protection.

As part of Crown’s commitment to its vision, the Company is actively pursuing its participation as a key ESG (“Environmental, Social and Governance”) supplier to US-based office buildings, retrofitting their legacy infrastructure and assets to be environmentally responsible and energy efficient. ESG investment in US managed assets is expected to reach $35 trillion Dollars by 2025 (Source: Deloitte Insights - Advancing environmental, social, and governance investing ).

Crown continues to meet with additional US REIT’s and is engaged in discussions to provide its Smart Window Insert as a retrofitting solution to existing US office buildings.

Mr. Croxall indicated the Company is on working aggressively towards first product launch with shipping expected in Summer 2022.

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint - We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, we partner with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.