Eimskip: Regarding amendment to AGM 2022 proposal

Reference is made to a press release earlier today regarding an amendment proposal from Gildi pension fund, regarding item no. 4 on the AGM's agenda.

The Board of Directors of the Company has accepted the amendment proposal and proposes an updated proposal.

Board's updated final proposals are attached.



The Annual General Meeting will be held today at 16:30 (GMT) electronically via Lumi solution and shareholders are also permitted to attend the meeting at the company's headquarters, Sundabakki 2, Reykjavík, Iceland.

All meeting documents are available on 2022 AGM‘s site

