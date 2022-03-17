The Global Elastomer Coated Fabric Market is expected to grow by $ 2.50 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Elastomer Coated Fabric Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244702/?utm_source=GNW

45% during the forecast period. Our report on the elastomer coated fabric market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of government regulations, increasing safety features in transport vehicles, and the increasing demand for protective clothing. In addition, the increasing number of government regulations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The elastomer coated fabric market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The elastomer coated fabric market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Transportation

• Protective clothing

• Industrial

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in the demand for comfort as one of the prime reasons driving the elastomer coated fabric market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing application in the defense sector and rising awareness for personal hygiene and physical fitness will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on elastomer coated fabric market covers the following areas:

• Elastomer coated fabric market sizing

• Elastomer coated fabric market forecast

• Elastomer coated fabric market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading elastomer coated fabric market vendors that include Auburn Manufacturing Inc., Chemprene Inc., COLMANT COATED FABRICS, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Fabri Cote, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Ltd., Fuzhou Haoyuan New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zobon Conveyor Belt Co. Ltd., Kiran Rubber Industries, Low and Bonar, Mid Mountain Materials Inc., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Seaman Corp., Serge Ferrari SAS, Sioen Industries NV, Spradling Holdings Inc., SRF Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., and Continental AG. Also, the elastomer coated fabric market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

