RF Plasma Generator Market to Reach US$ 5.1 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

ALBANY, N.Y., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts at TMR project the RF plasma generator market to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.The demand for RF plasma generator in the manufacture of ICs that are used in very large numbers for flat panel displays (FPDs) for laptops, mobile phones, and TVs fuels the growth of the RF plasma generator market.



Keen manufacturers in the RF plasma generator market are aggressively engaging in R&D. to develop next-gen RF plasma generators. This involves incorporating full digital control and real-time power measurement features in RF plasma generators. The ability to perform in limited space is a distinguishing feature of next-gen RF plasma generators some of which are chamber and rack and frame mount.

The Asia Pacific RF plasma generator market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The support of several governments in the growth of the semiconductor industry coupled with dense concentration of developed semiconductor clusters in Taiwan stir the growth of RF plasma generator market in the region.

RF Plasma Generator Market – Key Findings of Report

Manufacturers in the RF plasma generators market focus on boosting production of RF plasma generators with wide frequency and power ranges. This product line supports end users in process development and introduce operating flexibility.





Demand for compact design and flexible communication protocol features in RF plasma generators is increasing for semiconductors and general plasma-processing applications such as sputtering, surface treatment, and plasma deposition. Manufacturers are engaging in innovations for versatile and variable frequency RF plasma generators for such applications.





Availability of economical and mid-frequency RF plasma generators are transforming the plasma processing landscape





Applications in semiconductors, of which production of ICs or chips is prime, provide ample opportunities in the RF plasma generator market. RF plasma generators in semiconductors are used as a source or bias generators for various applications such as high density plasma chemical vapor deposition (HDPCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and physical vapor deposition (PVD). These processes find wide applications in the manufacture of ICs, flat panel displays, LEDs, solar cells, and MEMs, among others.





RF plasma generators are used in chemical vapor deposition (CVD) processes to deposit films such as silicon nitride and silicon dioxide in the production of electric devices. Likewise, RF plasma generators are used in plasma-enhanced atomic layer deposition (PEALD) to deposit materials with high precision for the fabrication of uniform ultra-thin films at relatively low temperatures.



RF Plasma Generator Market – Growth Drivers

Characteristic of RF plasma generator to generate required radio frequency (RF) power for various film deposition processes in the manufacture of ICs creates ample opportunities in RF plasma generator market





Exponential rise in demand for power sources such as RF plasma generator in the manufacture of semiconductor devices for electronic devices fuels the growth of RF plasma generator market





Emergence of next-gen technologies such virtual and augmented reality (AR) for smart devices that use large number of ICs and optical devices displays demand for RF plasma generator



RF Plasma Generator Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the RF plasma generator market are;

ADTEC Plasma Technology Co. Ltd.

Comet Group

MKS Instruments Inc.

Plasma Vacuum Solutions

TRUMPF Group

PVA TePla AG

Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

Kyosan Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd.

New power Plasma Co. Ltd.

T&C Power Conversion Inc.

XP Power

DKK Co. Ltd.

The RF plasma generator market is segmented as follows;

RF Plasma Generator Market, by Frequency

400 kHz - 2 MHz

2 MHz - 13.56 MHz

Above 13.56 MHz



RF Plasma Generator Market, by Application

Integrated Circuits

Flat Panel Displays

Photovoltaic

Industrial Coating

Others (Data Storage Devices, LEDs, etc.)



RF Plasma Generator Market, by End-use Industry

Electronics & Semiconductors

Industrial

Energy & Power



RF Plasma Generator Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Taiwan China South Korea Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



