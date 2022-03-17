RF Plasma Generator Market to Reach US$ 5.1 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

ALBANY, N.Y., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts at TMR project the RF plasma generator market to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.The demand for RF plasma generator in the manufacture of ICs that are used in very large numbers for flat panel displays (FPDs) for laptops, mobile phones, and TVs fuels the growth of the RF plasma generator market.
Keen manufacturers in the RF plasma generator market are aggressively engaging in R&D. to develop next-gen RF plasma generators. This involves incorporating full digital control and real-time power measurement features in RF plasma generators. The ability to perform in limited space is a distinguishing feature of next-gen RF plasma generators some of which are chamber and rack and frame mount.
The Asia Pacific RF plasma generator market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The support of several governments in the growth of the semiconductor industry coupled with dense concentration of developed semiconductor clusters in Taiwan stir the growth of RF plasma generator market in the region.
RF Plasma Generator Market – Key Findings of Report
- Manufacturers in the RF plasma generators market focus on boosting production of RF plasma generators with wide frequency and power ranges. This product line supports end users in process development and introduce operating flexibility.
- Demand for compact design and flexible communication protocol features in RF plasma generators is increasing for semiconductors and general plasma-processing applications such as sputtering, surface treatment, and plasma deposition. Manufacturers are engaging in innovations for versatile and variable frequency RF plasma generators for such applications.
- Availability of economical and mid-frequency RF plasma generators are transforming the plasma processing landscape
- Applications in semiconductors, of which production of ICs or chips is prime, provide ample opportunities in the RF plasma generator market. RF plasma generators in semiconductors are used as a source or bias generators for various applications such as high density plasma chemical vapor deposition (HDPCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and physical vapor deposition (PVD). These processes find wide applications in the manufacture of ICs, flat panel displays, LEDs, solar cells, and MEMs, among others.
- RF plasma generators are used in chemical vapor deposition (CVD) processes to deposit films such as silicon nitride and silicon dioxide in the production of electric devices. Likewise, RF plasma generators are used in plasma-enhanced atomic layer deposition (PEALD) to deposit materials with high precision for the fabrication of uniform ultra-thin films at relatively low temperatures.
RF Plasma Generator Market – Growth Drivers
- Characteristic of RF plasma generator to generate required radio frequency (RF) power for various film deposition processes in the manufacture of ICs creates ample opportunities in RF plasma generator market
- Exponential rise in demand for power sources such as RF plasma generator in the manufacture of semiconductor devices for electronic devices fuels the growth of RF plasma generator market
- Emergence of next-gen technologies such virtual and augmented reality (AR) for smart devices that use large number of ICs and optical devices displays demand for RF plasma generator
RF Plasma Generator Market – Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the RF plasma generator market are;
- ADTEC Plasma Technology Co. Ltd.
- Comet Group
- MKS Instruments Inc.
- Plasma Vacuum Solutions
- TRUMPF Group
- PVA TePla AG
- Advanced Energy Industries Inc.
- Kyosan Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd.
- New power Plasma Co. Ltd.
- T&C Power Conversion Inc.
- XP Power
- DKK Co. Ltd.
The RF plasma generator market is segmented as follows;
RF Plasma Generator Market, by Frequency
- 400 kHz - 2 MHz
- 2 MHz - 13.56 MHz
- Above 13.56 MHz
RF Plasma Generator Market, by Application
- Integrated Circuits
- Flat Panel Displays
- Photovoltaic
- Industrial Coating
- Others (Data Storage Devices, LEDs, etc.)
RF Plasma Generator Market, by End-use Industry
- Electronics & Semiconductors
- Industrial
- Energy & Power
RF Plasma Generator Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Taiwan
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
