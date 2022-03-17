Elevator and Escalator Market Attain a Valuation of US$ 100.12 Bn by The End of 2030: FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Companies operating in the elevator and escalator market are focusing on cutting-edge technologies to make their products safer and eco-friendly, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent study. Elevator and Escalator Market registering Y-o-Y growth of 6.6%. The market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% and attain a valuation of US$ 100.12 Bn by the end of 2030.



Some of the leading companies are incorporating IoT technologies in connected elevators and escalators. This has allowed them to control various parameters such as load capacity, frequency of usage, and others. Such technological improvements are expected to bode well for the overall market.

Elevator and Escalator Market Size (2022) US$ 59.03 Bn Sales Forecast (2030) US$ 100.12 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2030) 4.5% CAGR Share of Top 5 Industry Players 55%

According to FMI, the elevator and escalator market is anticipated to witness growth of ~4.5% CAGR during the forecast period from the year 2020 to 2030.

Infrastructural development witnessed across the world, besides increase in population is encouraging growth in the construction industry. This has been creating growth opportunities for the elevator and escalator market. Despite requiring expert handling and maintenance expenditure, the demand for elevators and escalators are projected to increase further in the coming years.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in declining market growth. However, several factors are expected to drive the elevator and escalator market during the forecast period.

FMI offers an exhaustive overview of the elevator and escalator market along with its potential, growth drivers and restraints.

Some of the key takeaways from the report are highlighted below-

Product-wise, elevator is expected to lead the market followed by escalator during the forecast period

Load type-wise, passenger segment will exhibit hegemony in the coming years

New system installation type is set to gain traction in the global market

Commercial end use segment is projected to exhibit highest growth followed by the residential segment throughout the forecast period

New-age IoT technology will cater to the steady market growth in the near future

East Asia elevator and escalator market will maintain the lead while emerging as the highest growing market among all other regions

“As the building and construction industry is expanding rapidly, the demand for elevators and escalators is rising higher. To capitalize on prevailing opportunities, market players are launching novel cutting-edge technologies that offer more sophisticated functionalities in elevator and escalator. This is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years,” says an FMI analyst.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The elevator and escalator market growth has been declining due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. As consumers have shifted their focus more on emergency services such as medical, diagnostic, pharmaceutical and others instead of building and construction sectors, the market growth rate has fallen temporarily.

Added to this, the factors such as non-operational manufacturing units, unavailability of labours, scarcity of raw materials, disruptive supply chain and logistics sector, financial crisis, job recession, and others have slowed down the progress of market.

According to FMI, the elevator and escalator market is set to recover by the first quarter of the year 2021.

Who is Winning

As the elevator and escalator market potential is rising steadily, the key market players are focusing on launching advanced designs to gain competitive edge. For instance, DOPPLER S.A. has launched their DOPPLER Lift Hygiene Solutions equipped with air sterilizer using UV photo catalyst sterilization and UV antibacterial light disinfection system in 2020.

Kone Corporation has launched Kone Health & Wellbeing Solutions for Elevators and Escalators which include escalator handrail sanitizer, elevator remote call using whatsapp, elevator air purifier, and others in June 2020.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are DOPPLER S.A, Kone Corporation, Orona Group, EMAK Elevator, Sanyo Elevator (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd, and others.

More Valuable Insights on Elevator and Escalator Market

In the latest report by Future Market Insights, we offer a detailed unbiased analysis of the global elevator and escalator market, providing historical data for the period of 2015-2019 and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030.

In order to understand the global market potential, its growth and scopes, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (elevator (hydraulic, traction, machine room less, vacuum), escalator (step type, belt type, cleat type, spiral)), load type (passenger, freight, observation, others), installation (new system installation, retrofit), end use (residential (low rise building, mid rise building, high rise building), commercial (hotels, airports, subway stations, commercial complexes, offices & institutions, industrial), hospital, infrastructure & construction, transportation & logistics), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, MEA).

