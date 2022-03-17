The Global Urine Flow Meters Market is expected to grow by $ 29.61 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urine Flow Meters Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244701/?utm_source=GNW

70% during the forecast period. Our report on the urine flow meters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of uroflowmetry tests owing to a rise in urinary problems, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the absence of substitute devices for uroflowmetry. In addition, increasing number of uroflowmetry tests owing to the rise in urinary problems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The urine flow meters market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The urine flow meters market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Wired urine flow meters

• Wireless urine flow meters



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the development of urine flow meters with additional features as one of the prime reasons driving the urine flow meters market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing prevalence of prostate and bladder cancer and immense growth opportunities in emerging countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on urine flow meters market covers the following areas:

• Urine flow meters market sizing

• Urine flow meters market forecast

• Urine flow meters market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading urine flow meters market vendors that include Albyn Medical SL, Apex MediTech, Best Smart Medical LLC, DANTEC DYNAMICS AS, Foresight Technologies Inc., HC ITALIA SRL, Informa Plc, Laborie Medical Technologies Corp., Mcube Technology Co. Ltd., Medica SpA, Oruba Technology, RECO MEDIZINTECHNIK WOLFGANG RENTSCH eK, Santron Meditronic, SCHIPPERS MEDIZINTECHNIK, SRS Medical, Status Medical Equipment, TECHNOMED SYSTEMS, The Prometheus Group, tic Medizintechnik GmbH and Co. KG, and Urotex Medical. Also, the urine flow meters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

