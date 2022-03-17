Moore Kuehn Encourages BIOT, VGII, CPTK, and DSAC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Biotech Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: BIOT)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Blade’s acquisition of Biotech. Upon completion of the merger, Biotech shareholders will own only 39.6% of the combined company.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: VGII)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Grove’s acquisition of Virgin Group II. Upon completion of the merger, Virgin Group II shareholders will own only 21% of the combined company.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions (NYSE: CPTK)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Brivo’s acquisition of Crown PropTech. Upon completion of the merger, Crown PropTech shareholders will own only 26.6% of the combined company.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DSAC)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Fiscal Note’s acquisition of Duddell Street. Upon completion of the merger, Duddell Street shareholders will own only 13% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245