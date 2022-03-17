DSV, 951 - Annual General Meeting of DSV A/S 17 March 2022

Company announcement no. 951



The Annual General Meeting of DSV A/S was held today.

Agenda and resolutions

1. Report of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board on the Company’s activities in 2021

The report was not subject for voting. The Annual General Meeting took note of the report.

2. Presentation of the 2021 Annual Report with the audit report for adoption

The 2021 Annual Report was approved.

3. Resolution on application of profits or covering of losses as per the adopted 2021 Annual Report

The Board of Directors’ proposal for application of the profit of the year, including the proposal for a dividend of DKK 5.50 per share to be paid out, was approved.

4. Approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for the current financial year

It was approved that the basic fee for remuneration of the Board of Directors will be DKK 500,000 in 2022.

5. Presentation and approval of the 2021 Remuneration Report

The 2021 Remuneration Report was approved.

6. Election of members for the Board of Directors

Thomas Plenborg, Jørgen Møller, Birgit W. Nørgaard, Malou Aamund, Beat Walti, Niels Smedegaard and Tarek Sultan Al-Essa were re-elected as members of the Board, and Benedikte Leroy was elected as a new member of the Board.

7. Election of auditor(s)

PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab (CVR.no. 33 77 12 31) was re-elected as auditor of the Company.

8. Proposed resolutions

8.1 Reduction of the share capital and amendment of Article 3 of the Articles of Association

The proposed reduction of the share capital by a nominal value of DKK 6,000,000 and the related amendment of Article 3 of the Articles of Association were approved.

8.2 Authorisation to acquire treasury shares

The Board of Directors was granted authority to procure that the Company acquires treasury shares of a nominal value of up to DKK 23,400,000 during the next five years, corresponding to 10 per cent of the share capital provided that the Company's portfolio of treasury shares does not exceed 10 per cent of the Company’s share capital at any time.

8.3 Indemnification of members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board

The Board of Directors’ proposal to adopt an indemnification program covering the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board was approved.

Attachment