Manufacturing Solutions Company MASS Group Applauds U.S. House for Passing America COMPETES Act, Revitalizing and Empowering Domestic Manufacturing Industry

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The America COMPETES Act, an act created to increase U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and overall boost America's competitiveness with China, was passed in February 2022 and includes a massive investment to surge production of American-made semiconductors. The America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing Pre-Eminence in Technology Strength Act (America COMPETES Act) includes a $52 billion fund to fabricate microchips, a $45 billion investment to improve the supply chain for critical goods, and $160 billion for scientific research and innovation. Overall, the act was made to ensure that critical items were manufactured in the United States rather than relying on outside countries. The policy will directly affect the manufacturing industry in the U.S. and allow the U.S. to compete with countries like China.

The new policy will have a huge impact on the overall semiconductor manufacturing industry. With the new bill, manufacturers from across the United States will be able to drastically scale their operations and improve their automated systems and processes.

Software such as MASS Group, Inc.'s Traceability Made Easy® (TME®) suite of software products is an integral part of the escalation. By incorporating a comprehensive Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), and Warehouse Management System (WMS) software solution, semiconductor fabs can vastly improve data collection, product genealogy reporting, inventory and FOUP tracking, asset performance, quality control and compliance management. There's never been a better opportunity or environment to put software solutions in place to automate, streamline, and enhance operations and analytic reporting.

About MASS Group

Manufacturing Automation & Software Systems, Inc., dba MASS Group is on a mission to deliver affordable and easy-to-use warehouse, manufacturing, and maintenance management solutions. The Company's TME® Software Suite is a cloud-hosted solution that provides end-to-end capabilities across the entire supply chain by allowing global manufacturing companies to manage all aspects of their operations, including product management (MES/WIP), equipment uptime, maintenance, warehouse inventory, quality, RFID/barcode tracking, data collection, and traceability and genealogy from a single platform.

Since 1998, MASS Group has established itself as a reputable software distributor. The company has evolved over the years in developing, selling, and supporting its software suite called Traceability Made Easy® (TME®). TME® is an all-in-one cloud-based software solution that provides end-to-end capabilities across the entire supply chain and delivers a single source of truth to manage, track, and communicate enterprise activities that provide a real-time view into critical business processes.

Contact MASS Group via phone at 1-800-842-2790 or email at sales@massgroup.com.

