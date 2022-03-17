Bectran Inc. to Sponsor Shared Services and Outsourcing Week in Orlando, Florida

CHICAGO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit, Collections & Accounts Receivable Software leader Bectran, Inc is sponsoring the 2022 North American Shared Services and Outsourcing Week (SSOW) – described as the world’s largest shared services and outsourcing event. From March 21st to March 24th in Orlando, Florida, Bectran will be discussing the latest innovations in Credit, Collections and Accounts Receivable software with hundreds of industry professionals from the technology and finance sector.



Hosted by the Shared Services and Outsourcing Network (SSON), a community of professionals dedicated to driving operational efficiency with the latest technological innovations, SSOW provides the opportunity for shared services, global business services, outsourcing and intelligent automation leaders to come together and exchange ideas and insights. This year’s theme Turning Information into Action will be highlighting four key areas: scope expansion, continuous improvement, change management, and leveraging data analytics and advanced technology to improve processes and drive enterprise-wide transformation.

“Bectran is thrilled to participate at SSON’s Shared Services & Outsourcing Week. SSON offers a fantastic opportunity to interact and share knowledge on emerging solution trends with top executives in the Order-To-Cash market space. We are excited to discuss notable trends and challenges in the Credit, Collections & Accounts Receivable solution space and how companies can strategically position themselves for competitive advantage,” said Dominic Biegel, Senior Manager, Sales.

Bectran representatives Dominic Biegel, Sean McCaffrey, and Alexis Ortega will be available at table 317 in the expo hall from Tuesday until Thursday to discuss how Bectran’s Credit, Collections and Accounts Receivable platform enables businesses to achieve significant savings in the order-to-cash cycle through the application of process and task automation.

About Bectran, Inc.

Bectran, the industry-leading SaaS platform, has grown rapidly over the years to become the companion toolkit for the Credit Department just as CRM is for the Sales Department. From simple to complex organizations and SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, Bectran has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of credit defaults and the cost of collections.

A growing number of companies are depending on Bectran to manage their Accounts Receivable and Collections. With significant process and task automation, companies can cut down the cost of collections by as much as 60-90% while accelerating the cash receipts cycle with complete and accurate cash applications.

Bectran’s clients enjoy the ease, speed, and cost-effectiveness of adopting the Bectran platform. New clients are onboarded in a matter of days or weeks. Credit professionals in various industries have described the Bectran platform as the future of the Credit Department.

To learn more, visit www.bectran.com

