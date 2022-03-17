English Finnish

17 March 2022 at 5:05 pm

Constitutive meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc’s Board of Directors

At its constitutive meeting on 17 March 2022, the Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja plc elected Jukka Leinonen as Chairman of the Board and Sakari Lassila as Vice Chairman.

From among its members, the Board elected Sakari Lassila as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and Teemu Kangas-Kärki and Laura Lares as the members of the committee. The Board elected Jukka Leinonen as the Chairman of the Personnel and Sustainability Committee, with Laura Tarkka and Pasi Tolppanen as the members of the committee.





Eero Hautaniemi

Sirpa Huopalainen

General Counsel

tel. +358 40 596 5241

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,171 people. Net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 812.5 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



