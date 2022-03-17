Biofrontera to Showcase Actinic Keratoses and Impetigo Treatments at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Company to have a strong onsite presence at the world’s largest scientific conference for dermatologists, with approximately 10,000 medical professionals expected to attend

WOBURN, Mass., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatologic products, announced today it will be hosting a booth showcasing its innovative, FDA-approved products at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting taking place March 25-29, 2022 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

“We look forward to a strong presence at the year’s largest and most prestigious dermatology conference following encouraging momentum with our clinical studies and our commercial footprint. We anticipate a busy booth and look forward to connecting with dermatologists, practitioners and dermatology-focused service providers as we grow our trusted brands. Showcasing our portfolio on the dermatology community’s premier global stage offers us tremendous visibility and facilitates our ability to demonstrate the benefits of photodynamic therapy (PDT) for the treatment of actinic keratoses (AK), one of the most common precancerous skin conditions,” stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

Members of Biofrontera Inc.’s management team, including Ms. Monaco and Hermann Lübbert, Executive Chairman of Biofrontera Inc., will be in attendance meeting with academic and clinical dermatologists, prospective customers and industry key opinion leaders. The Biofrontera Inc. booth (#469) will feature educational and commercial information on its products including the FDA-approved flagship drug Ameluz® (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride gel, 10%), which is used in combination with the RhodoLED® lamp series for the treatment of AK, and the topical antibiotic drug Xepi® (ozenoxacin cream, 1%), FDA-approved for the treatment of impetigo. In collaboration with dermatologists, Biofrontera is fully committed to advancing treatment options and patient care.

The AAD Annual Meeting is the world’s largest scientific meeting for dermatologists, with an average attendance of approximately 18,000 including approximately 10,000 medical personnel.

