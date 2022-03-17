New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Cells and Modules Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817586/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Solar Cells and Modules Market to Reach $136.5 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solar Cells and Modules estimated at US$87.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$136.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027. Crystalline Silicon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$120.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thin Film segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Solar Cells and Modules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 131 Featured) -
- BYD Co., Ltd
- Canadian Solar, Inc
- Chint Group
- EGing Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd
- First Solar, Inc.
- GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd
- Hanwha Corporation
- Hyundai Energy Solutions Co., Ltd
- JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd
- Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd
- Kyocera Corporation
- LONGi Solar Technology Co, Ltd
- ReneSola Ltd
- Risen Energy Co., Ltd
- Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical Co., Ltd
- Sharp Solar
- Solar Frontier K.K
- SunPower Corporation
- Trina Solar Ltd
- Yingli
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817586/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Impact on Solar Power Market: Solar PV Installed
Capacity (in GW) in China for the Period Q1 2019 to Q1 2020
Impact of Pandemic on Various Regional Markets
COVID-19 Pandemic Chokes Supply from China
Solar Industry Participants Embrace New Strategies to Survive
during COVID-19
Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in
GDP Forecasts Discourage Solar PV Market
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Solar Cells and Modules: An Introduction
Elements of Solar Cells
Types of Solar Cells and Modules
Cell and Module Efficiency of Commercial PV Technologies:
A Comparison
Crystalline Silicon Vs Thin Film Technologies
Comparison Chart of Solar Cell Efficiencies for Crystalline
Silicon and Thin Films with respect to Temperature
Solar Power Cells and Modules: Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Crystalline Si Solar Cells Leads Market
China and Asia-Pacific Spearhead Growth
Solar Cells and Modules: Production Scenario
Solar PV Module Manufacturing Capacity (in GW) for 2014-2019
Plummeting Prices of Solar Modules to Boost Solar PV Installations
Competition
Solar Modules Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Solar Cells and Modules - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Solar Power Becomes Indispensable to Energy Mix, Solar Power
Capacities to Determine Dynamics of Solar Cells and Modules
Market
Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity (2019)
Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity
in GW (2019)
Global Cumulative PV Installation by Region/Country for 2019
COVID-19 Impact on Solar Industry: Solar PV Capacity Additions
(in GW) by Sector for 2019 and 2020
Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for China,
Europe, USA and India: 2019
Sustained Rise in Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive
Environment for Solar Power Generation, Driving Wider Demand
for Solar Cells & Modules
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (in Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040)
Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement:
(in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North
America over the Period 2010-2030
Favorable Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for
Market Penetration
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Growing Deployment of Renewable Energy Sources Amidst Rising
Concerns over Fossil Fuel Usage Bodes Well for the Market
Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions
by Fuel Type (2015, 2020, 2040 & 2050)
Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source:
2018
Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of total Energy
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy
Sources in Select Countries
Market to Benefit from the Shift Towards Decentralized Power
Generation & Rural Electrification in Emerging Nations
Solar Photovoltaic Technology Leading the Growth Run
Global Distributed PV Capacity Growth (in GW) by End-Use for
the Period 2007-12, 2012-18 and 2019-24
Long-term Penetration of Distributed Generation to Impact
Utilities
Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity
Management Forever
Global Distributed Generation Capacity in Microgrids:
Percentage Breakdown of Capacity Installations by Type for
2019
Government Boost to Solar Energy Adoption to Spur Opportunities
in Solar Cells & Modules Market
Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Technology: Poised for Strong
Long-term Growth
A Peek into Applications of Photovoltaic Thin Films
CdTe and CIGS Thin Film PV Cells to Foster Market Growth
Thin Film Solar PV Market Breakdown (%) by Technology for 2019
CIGS: An Emerging Thin Film Technology Gaining Immense Popularity
Miniaturization Trend in Electronics Favors Growth in Thin
Films Market
Flexible Thin Film Cells Gain Attention
BIPV: The New Age ?Building Envelope Material? and ?Power
Generator? to Boost Market Prospects
Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market by
Region (in US$ Million) for the Years 2020 and 2027
Roofing Remains the Largest Application Segment for BIPV Market
Technology Developments Support Growth of Solar Power Market
Select Innovations in Solar Cells and Modules Market
Research Developments in Solar Technology Drive Growth
Perovskite Solar Technology Holds Potential to Transform Future
of Solar PV
CaTiO3 Solar Cells: A Panacea for Urban Solar Projects?
Long-term Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Population &
Urbanization Drive
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Cells and Modules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crystalline Silicon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Crystalline Silicon by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Crystalline Silicon by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Film by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Thin Film by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Thin Film by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Solar Cells and Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
The United States: Major Market for Solar Cells and Modules
Cumulative Installed Solar PV Capacity (in MWdc) in the US for
Years 2014, 2017 and 2020
US Annual Solar PV Installations (in MWdc) for Years 2010, 2015
and 2020
Electricity Generating Capacity in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Annual Additions by Type for 2010, 2015 & 2020
COVID-19 Crisis Puts Tremendous Pressure on the US Solar Industry
Residential Segment Characterized by Continued Diversification
Residential Solar PV Installations (in MWdc) for Years 2015,
2020 and 2025
Utility Investments on Solar PV Continue to Soar
Utility Solar PV Installations (in MWdc) for Years 2015, 2020
and 2025
Corporate Procurement and Community Solar Model Amplify Non-
Residential Solar Vertical
Non-Residential Solar PV Installations (in MWdc) for Years
2015, 2020 and 2025
Corporate Solar Capacity in the US: Installed Capacity (in MW)
for Select Companies in H1 2020
Falling Prices Accelerate Market Expansion
Solar PV Prices (in $/Watt) in the US for Years 2010 through 2020
Prices of Residential Solar PV System by Segment (in $/Watt)
for 2014, 2017 and 2020
Crystalline Silicon Leads Solar PV Projects, Thin Film
Technology to Witness High Growth
Commercial Availability of Aesthetically-Pleasing Solutions to
Spur Long-term Growth for BiPV in the US, Boosting Market
Prospects
Green Constructions and LEED Certification to Favor Growth Post
COVID-19 Pandemic
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin
Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and
Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and
Modules by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and
Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Solar Cells and Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Average Sales Prices of Solar PV Modules in Japan (As of Aug 2020)
Average Generation Costs of Residential Solar PVs and Average
Residential Electricity Rates in Japan (JPY/kWh) (As of Aug
2020)
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and
Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Solar Cells and Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
China: Most Vibrant Market for Solar Cells and Modules
China?s Solar Power Installed Capacity in GW for the Years 2019
and 2025
China Reports Investments in Additional Solar Cell Capacity
amid Escalating Cell Prices
BIPV: Focus on Building Energy Conservation to Drive Market
Growth Post COVID-19 Pandemic
Competitive Scenario
Vendors Emphasize Expansion Strategies
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and
Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Solar Cells and Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Cumulative Installed Solar PV Capacity (in GW) in EU for Years
2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
Cumulative Grid-Connected PV Capacity (in GWp) in EU for Years
2010, 2015, and 2020
Need to Reduce Energy Consumption Drives Demand for BIPV Products
BiPV Drives EU Energy Market towards Renewable and
Decentralized System
BIPV Product Pricing Impacts Technology Adoption
Price Comparison of BIPV Roofing Solutions, Traditional Roofing
Materials and In-Roof Mounting System in Europe
European Companies Seek Newer PV Materials
Favorable Policy Framework to Stimulate Adoption of PV Systems,
Driving Demand for Solar Cells and Modules
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and
Modules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and
Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and
Modules by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and
Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Solar Cells and Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and
Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and
Modules by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and
Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Solar Cells and Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Germany: A Prelude into the Solar Market
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and
Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules
by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and
Modules by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules
by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and
Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and
Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Solar Cells and Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin
Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and
Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and
Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and
Modules by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by
Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and
Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon
and Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Solar Cells and
Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells
and Modules by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial,
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Solar Cells and
Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells
and Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Solar Cells and Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Asia-Pacific Leads Solar PV Installations
Focus on Renewable Energy Mix and Favorable Government Policies
Bodes Well for Market Growth
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Solar Cells and Modules by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solar Cells and
Modules by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and
Modules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon
and Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solar Cells and
Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and
Modules by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial,
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817586/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________