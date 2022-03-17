New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Cells and Modules Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817586/?utm_source=GNW

Global Solar Cells and Modules Market to Reach $136.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solar Cells and Modules estimated at US$87.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$136.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027. Crystalline Silicon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$120.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thin Film segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Solar Cells and Modules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 131 Featured) -

BYD Co., Ltd

Canadian Solar, Inc

Chint Group

EGing Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd

First Solar, Inc.

GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd

Hanwha Corporation

Hyundai Energy Solutions Co., Ltd

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd

Kyocera Corporation

LONGi Solar Technology Co, Ltd

ReneSola Ltd

Risen Energy Co., Ltd

Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical Co., Ltd

Sharp Solar

Solar Frontier K.K

SunPower Corporation

Trina Solar Ltd

Yingli







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Impact on Solar Power Market: Solar PV Installed

Capacity (in GW) in China for the Period Q1 2019 to Q1 2020

Impact of Pandemic on Various Regional Markets

COVID-19 Pandemic Chokes Supply from China

Solar Industry Participants Embrace New Strategies to Survive

during COVID-19

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in

GDP Forecasts Discourage Solar PV Market

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Solar Cells and Modules: An Introduction

Elements of Solar Cells

Types of Solar Cells and Modules

Cell and Module Efficiency of Commercial PV Technologies:

A Comparison

Crystalline Silicon Vs Thin Film Technologies

Comparison Chart of Solar Cell Efficiencies for Crystalline

Silicon and Thin Films with respect to Temperature

Solar Power Cells and Modules: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Crystalline Si Solar Cells Leads Market

China and Asia-Pacific Spearhead Growth

Solar Cells and Modules: Production Scenario

Solar PV Module Manufacturing Capacity (in GW) for 2014-2019

Plummeting Prices of Solar Modules to Boost Solar PV Installations

Competition

Solar Modules Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Solar Cells and Modules - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Solar Power Becomes Indispensable to Energy Mix, Solar Power

Capacities to Determine Dynamics of Solar Cells and Modules

Market

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity (2019)

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity

in GW (2019)

Global Cumulative PV Installation by Region/Country for 2019

COVID-19 Impact on Solar Industry: Solar PV Capacity Additions

(in GW) by Sector for 2019 and 2020

Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for China,

Europe, USA and India: 2019

Sustained Rise in Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive

Environment for Solar Power Generation, Driving Wider Demand

for Solar Cells & Modules

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (in Billion toe) by Country/Region:

(1995, 2017 and 2040)

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement:

(in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North

America over the Period 2010-2030

Favorable Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for

Market Penetration

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select

Regions/Countries

Growing Deployment of Renewable Energy Sources Amidst Rising

Concerns over Fossil Fuel Usage Bodes Well for the Market

Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions

by Fuel Type (2015, 2020, 2040 & 2050)

Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source:

2018

Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of total Energy

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy

Sources in Select Countries

Market to Benefit from the Shift Towards Decentralized Power

Generation & Rural Electrification in Emerging Nations

Solar Photovoltaic Technology Leading the Growth Run

Global Distributed PV Capacity Growth (in GW) by End-Use for

the Period 2007-12, 2012-18 and 2019-24

Long-term Penetration of Distributed Generation to Impact

Utilities

Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity

Management Forever

Global Distributed Generation Capacity in Microgrids:

Percentage Breakdown of Capacity Installations by Type for

2019

Government Boost to Solar Energy Adoption to Spur Opportunities

in Solar Cells & Modules Market

Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Technology: Poised for Strong

Long-term Growth

A Peek into Applications of Photovoltaic Thin Films

CdTe and CIGS Thin Film PV Cells to Foster Market Growth

Thin Film Solar PV Market Breakdown (%) by Technology for 2019

CIGS: An Emerging Thin Film Technology Gaining Immense Popularity

Miniaturization Trend in Electronics Favors Growth in Thin

Films Market

Flexible Thin Film Cells Gain Attention

BIPV: The New Age ?Building Envelope Material? and ?Power

Generator? to Boost Market Prospects

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market by

Region (in US$ Million) for the Years 2020 and 2027

Roofing Remains the Largest Application Segment for BIPV Market

Technology Developments Support Growth of Solar Power Market

Select Innovations in Solar Cells and Modules Market

Research Developments in Solar Technology Drive Growth

Perovskite Solar Technology Holds Potential to Transform Future

of Solar PV

CaTiO3 Solar Cells: A Panacea for Urban Solar Projects?

Long-term Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Population &

Urbanization Drive

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solar

Cells and Modules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Crystalline Silicon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Crystalline Silicon by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Crystalline Silicon by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Film by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Thin Film by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Thin Film by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Solar Cells and Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

The United States: Major Market for Solar Cells and Modules

Cumulative Installed Solar PV Capacity (in MWdc) in the US for

Years 2014, 2017 and 2020

US Annual Solar PV Installations (in MWdc) for Years 2010, 2015

and 2020

Electricity Generating Capacity in the US: Percentage Breakdown

of Annual Additions by Type for 2010, 2015 & 2020

COVID-19 Crisis Puts Tremendous Pressure on the US Solar Industry

Residential Segment Characterized by Continued Diversification

Residential Solar PV Installations (in MWdc) for Years 2015,

2020 and 2025

Utility Investments on Solar PV Continue to Soar

Utility Solar PV Installations (in MWdc) for Years 2015, 2020

and 2025

Corporate Procurement and Community Solar Model Amplify Non-

Residential Solar Vertical

Non-Residential Solar PV Installations (in MWdc) for Years

2015, 2020 and 2025

Corporate Solar Capacity in the US: Installed Capacity (in MW)

for Select Companies in H1 2020

Falling Prices Accelerate Market Expansion

Solar PV Prices (in $/Watt) in the US for Years 2010 through 2020

Prices of Residential Solar PV System by Segment (in $/Watt)

for 2014, 2017 and 2020

Crystalline Silicon Leads Solar PV Projects, Thin Film

Technology to Witness High Growth

Commercial Availability of Aesthetically-Pleasing Solutions to

Spur Long-term Growth for BiPV in the US, Boosting Market

Prospects

Green Constructions and LEED Certification to Favor Growth Post

COVID-19 Pandemic

Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solar

Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin

Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solar

Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and

Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Solar Cells and Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Average Sales Prices of Solar PV Modules in Japan (As of Aug 2020)

Average Generation Costs of Residential Solar PVs and Average

Residential Electricity Rates in Japan (JPY/kWh) (As of Aug

2020)

Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and

Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Solar Cells and Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

China: Most Vibrant Market for Solar Cells and Modules

China?s Solar Power Installed Capacity in GW for the Years 2019

and 2025

China Reports Investments in Additional Solar Cell Capacity

amid Escalating Cell Prices

BIPV: Focus on Building Energy Conservation to Drive Market

Growth Post COVID-19 Pandemic

Competitive Scenario

Vendors Emphasize Expansion Strategies

Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and

Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Solar Cells and Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Cumulative Installed Solar PV Capacity (in GW) in EU for Years

2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Cumulative Grid-Connected PV Capacity (in GWp) in EU for Years

2010, 2015, and 2020

Need to Reduce Energy Consumption Drives Demand for BIPV Products

BiPV Drives EU Energy Market towards Renewable and

Decentralized System

BIPV Product Pricing Impacts Technology Adoption

Price Comparison of BIPV Roofing Solutions, Traditional Roofing

Materials and In-Roof Mounting System in Europe

European Companies Seek Newer PV Materials

Favorable Policy Framework to Stimulate Adoption of PV Systems,

Driving Demand for Solar Cells and Modules

Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and

Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Solar Cells and Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and

Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Solar Cells and Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Germany: A Prelude into the Solar Market

Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and

Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules

by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules

by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and

Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Solar Cells and Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solar

Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin

Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solar

Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and

Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and Modules

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and

Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial

and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Solar Cells and Modules by

Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon

and Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells

and Modules by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial,

Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Solar Cells and

Modules by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells

and Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Solar Cells and Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Asia-Pacific Leads Solar PV Installations

Focus on Renewable Energy Mix and Favorable Government Policies

Bodes Well for Market Growth

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Solar Cells and Modules by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solar Cells and

Modules by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Solar Cells and Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon

and Thin Film - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Solar Cells and

Modules by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Solar Cells and Modules by Application - Industrial,

Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



