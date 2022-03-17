Cement Market Outlook 2022-2030: Global Production, Trends, and Forecast – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Cement - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Cement Market Statistics

Exports 7,639.6 Million USD Imports 7,765.2 Million USD Top Exporters Turkey, Viet Nam, Germany Top Importers U.S., Philippines, France

Cement Market Size

The global cement market rose sharply to $X in 2021, growing by X% against the previous year. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2012 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the global market hit record highs at $X in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, consumption stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Cement Production

In value terms, cement production rose notably to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2012 when the production volume increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global production attained the maximum level at $X in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, production failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

Production by Country

China (X tonnes) constituted the country with the largest volume of cement production, accounting for X% of total volume. Moreover, cement production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, India (X tonnes), sevenfold. The U.S. (X tonnes), with a X% share, took the third position in this ranking. REQUEST FREE DATA

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of volume in China amounted to +X%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: India (+X% per year) and the U.S. (-X% per year).

Cement Exports

Exports

In 2021, global exports of cement expanded rapidly to X tonnes, increasing by X% against 2019. In general, exports recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports attained the peak figure at X tonnes in 2015; however, from 2016 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

In value terms, cement exports reduced to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, exports continue to indicate a slight curtailment. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 with an increase of X% against the previous year. As a result, exports reached the peak of $X. from 2009 to 2021, the growth of global exports failed to regain the momentum.

Exports by Country

Turkey (X tonnes) and Viet Nam (X tonnes) were the major exporters of cement in 2021, finishing at approx. X% and X% of total exports, respectively. It was distantly followed by Germany (X tonnes), generating a X% share of total exports. The following exporters - Japan (X tonnes), Thailand (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), Pakistan (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), China (X tonnes), Greece (X tonnes), Slovakia (X tonnes), Belgium (X tonnes) and Saudi Arabia (X tonnes) - together shaped X% of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of shipments, amongst the main exporting countries, was attained by Viet Nam, while exports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Turkey ($X), Viet Nam ($X) and Germany ($X) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, together accounting for X% of global exports.

Among the main exporting countries, Viet Nam saw the highest growth rate of the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average cement export price amounted to $X per tonne, waning by -X% against the previous year. Overall, the export price showed a mild downturn. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 when the average export price increased by X% y-o-y. As a result, export price attained the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2009 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average export prices failed to regain the momentum.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Canada ($X per tonne), while Japan ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Canada, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Cement Imports

Imports

In 2021, approx. X tonnes of cement were imported worldwide; with an increase of X% on the previous year. In general, imports recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when imports increased by X% y-o-y. Global imports peaked at X tonnes in 2015; however, from 2016 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

In value terms, cement imports stood at $X in 2021. Overall, imports saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global imports peaked at $X in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Imports by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (X tonnes), distantly followed by Israel (X tonnes) and the Philippines (X tonnes) were the key importers of cement, together mixing up X% of total imports. The following importers - Hong Kong SAR (X tonnes), China (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), Sri Lanka (X tonnes), Singapore (X tonnes), Afghanistan (X tonnes), Uzbekistan (X tonnes), Palestine (X tonnes) and Poland (X tonnes) - together shaped X% of total imports.

Imports into the U.S. decreased at an average annual rate of -X% from 2007 to 2021. At the same time, Uzbekistan (+X%), the Philippines (+X%), Israel (+X%), China (+X%), Hong Kong SAR (+X%), Poland (+X%), Palestine (+X%), Sri Lanka (+X%), Afghanistan (+X%) and the Netherlands (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, Uzbekistan emerged as the fastest-growing importer imported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. By contrast, Singapore (-X%) and France (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. From 2007 to 2021, the share of Israel, the Philippines, China, Hong Kong SAR and Uzbekistan increased by +X%, +X%, +X%, +X% and +X% percentage points, while the U.S. (-X p.p.) saw their share reduced. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported cement worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. The second position in the ranking was taken by the Philippines ($X), with a X% share of global imports. It was followed by France, with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in the U.S. totaled -X%. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: the Philippines (+X% per year) and France (-X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

The average cement import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, dropping by -X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the import price showed a slight decrease. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, import price attained the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2009 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average import prices remained at a lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was France ($X per tonne), while Afghanistan ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Hong Kong SAR, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

