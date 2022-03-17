OvareGroup Sells Austin Division of Beast

Los Angeles, CA, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OvareGroup, a Los Angeles-based holding company, today announced the sale of the Austin, Texas, office of post-production and visual effects studio, Beast (beast.tv). OvareGroup purchased Beast in January 2021, including offices in Austin and San Francisco.

The Beast office in San Francisco, which employs 25 people, will continue to operate as a stand-alone business unit within the OvareGroup under the direction of Tracy Coleman, Executive Producer/GM. The former Austin division is now owned by Nomad and will operate under this new name.

“Austin is still a booming creative market and there’s lots of consolidation underway in the marketing services and post-production space. We saw an opportunity that will benefit our employees and customers and we are confident the Austin employees will thrive under their new ownership at Nomad. We will continue to focus on growing the San Francisco business and leveraging their post-production and visual effects technology to serve our agency and brand-direct clients,” noted Jordan F. Reber, chairman and CEO of OvareGroup.

Beast is an award-winning creative and post-production studio that has recently added new clients including Salesforce to its roster. Beast serves the advertising, digital and music industries and specializes in post-production and visual effects for film and video content that is distributed everywhere from broadcast and streaming to various social and digital channels. Other notable Beast clients include Nike, AT&T, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and General Motors.

About OvareGroup

The OvareGroup is a private, Los Angeles-based holding company with specialty firms in content development, marketing technology and strategic services. OvareGroup operates globally with offices in Cincinnati, Columbus, Los Angeles, Louisville, Orlando, San Francisco, Toronto and Vancouver. OvareGroup also owns and operates OvareVentures, a division that builds, acquires, and invests in businesses that can benefit from the working synergy of the OvareGroup suite of services. For additional information, visit ovaregroup.com.