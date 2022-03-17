RealityBLU Portal Builder Lets Marketers Use WebAR and QR Codes to Take Viewers Anywhere

BELOIT, Wis., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealityBLU, creator of the WorldViewAR augmented reality (AR) creation platform, has launched its Portal Builder, a customer-facing solution that allows even non-technical users to transport their audiences anywhere.

AR portals allow users to anchor a portal (or doorway) in their environments, then walk through those portals into a 360º AR scene as if they were actually there. Prospective students can walk onto a college campus or sports field, for example. Museum visitors can explore the surface of Mars. With AR portals, the audience doesn't just visualize a location. They go there.

Portals created through RealityBLU's WorldViewAR Portal Builder are browser-based, so unlike traditional AR scenes, they do not require an app to view. Scenes are shot with a 360º camera and turned into AR scenes through WorldViewAR's simple online interface. To experience these scenes, people scan a QR Code or click a link, enable camera permissions, and walk through the doorway into the desired location.

Buttons can be added to these experiences to allow viewers to respond to the call to action immediately, at the very moment they are most emotionally engaged with the experience.

To create AR portals through WorldViewAR, users need only a 360º camera and their imagination. Users shoot the video, upload it to their WorldViewAR account, and answer a few prompts. Once the user hits "submit," WorldViewAR delivers back a QR Code and link leading to the portal experience within seconds. Users can add these codes or links to their print, email, social media, and other marketing communications.

"With WorldViewAR's Portal Builder, anyone can create powerful AR experiences," notes MJ Anderson, chief experience officer for RealityBLU. "Once the video is shot, our platform takes care of the rest. Shoot, upload, and download a QR Code or link. It really is that easy."

Unlike other AR platforms that are used primarily for creating gaming and branding experiences, RealityBLU's WorldViewAR platform is used to produce scenes that drive sales. Its Holotwin Builder and new Portal Builder modules not only create powerful AR scenes, but as part of the WorldViewAR workflow, they provide customers access to tracking and metrics that help them measure and improve ROI.

About RealityBLU

RealityBLU's web-based platform enables non-technical marketers and designers to create and publish augmented reality (AR) scenes that put People, Places, and Things into the Metaverse. RealityBLU eliminates the technical barriers to implementing and measuring AR scenes by providing marketers with an intuitive interface and workflow that allow them to attract and delight more customers. RealityBLU has acquired 1,000+ users and attracted household name brands across many vertical markets.

CONTACT:

MJ Anderson

Chief Experience Officer

RealityBLU

815-262-7279

mj@realityblu.com

www.realityblu.com

AR portals, like the ones offered through RealityBLU's WorldViewAR platform, let viewers walk into any location they choose.









