Radio Caca Welcomes French Montana as its Metaverse Resident and Content Creator

Singapore, Singapore , March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radio Caca (RACA) is excited to announce that celebrity Moroccan-American rapper French Montana, whose hit song Unforgettable has reached 1.365 billion views on Youtube, will represent the project at Miami NFT Week between April 1-3. French Montana will be kicking off the opening Happy Hour at 5 p.m. ET on April 1, sponsored by Radio Caca, with a fireside chat along with meeting fellow NFT enthusiasts.

Outside users and RACA enthusiasts alike are welcome to visit the French Montana Fashion gallery on Radio Caca's United States of Mars Metaverse (USM), one of the largest Metaverses on the BNB Chain. This can be done by simply connecting one's wallet to the official USM site. While it is a public gallery, Radio Caca is releasing French Montana Gallery NFT Passes, which entitles the holder to host a private one-hour event in the galley between April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

To qualify for the French Montana Gallery NFT pass, a wallet must hold either:

(1) 100 Normal Metamon (or 10 R Metamon, or one SR or SSR Metamon, or 10 R kiss-up dogs, or 1 SR or SSR Kiss-up dog, or one MBP)

(2) 100 land NFTs of any type, exclusive to USM and Metamon Island

Mint fee: 0 ETH

More passes will be given away for Metamon game players.



Note:

The pass is the right to host one party in the gallery. The gallery is open for the public all the time for the first year. Ordinary users will not need a pass to enter the gallery.

About Radio Caca

Founded in May 2021, Radio Caca is a Web 3.0 infrastructure solutions provider. Radio Caca's product line currently consists of the United States of Mars (3D Metaverse), Metamon, and two NFT marketplaces. One is a DEX called Radio Caca NFT markets, and another is a 100% centralized NFT marketplace in the USM. Radio Caca has a strong and growing community with more than 590,000 Twitter followers, 510,000 Telegram members, and 68,000 Discord members. In addition, Radio Caca is also the exclusive manager of Maye Musk's (Elon's Mother) NFT drops through a third-party agreement.

The company is backed by OKX Blockdream Ventures. Both BEP-20 $RACA and ERC-20 $RACA have been listed on OKX since November 2021. The RACA token has been bridged to ETH and OEC and will be bridged to Solana, Klaytn, Polkadot, and more public blockchains in the near future. As announced, French Montana is now a Metaverse Resident and Content Creator for Radio Caca.

