Casabella Study Reveals the Majority of Americans Think Cleaning Makes a Person More Attractive

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As spring officially begins, Casabella – the maker behind Casabella Infuse™, the concentrated cleaning system designed to provide an effective way to clean every surface in the home – is coming clean about Americans’ cleaning habits in a recent survey conducted by Regina Corso Consulting on behalf of the company. Apt with eye-opening insights, the survey of 2,000 Americans targets newlyweds, homeowners and parents, and details exactly how Americans feel about the season’s most popular household activity.



America’s attitude toward cleaning rests on seven telling truths:

Over four in five Americans (83%) are very attracted to someone who cleans their home.



As it concerns why people clean, seven in ten (71%) say cleaning is therapeutic to them.



When it comes to whether there is a right or wrong way to clean, three in five (61%) say there is a right and wrong way to mop/sweep a floor.



When looking into what people use to achieve their ultimate deep-clean, three-quarters (74%) say it is important for them to use non-toxic products.



Three-quarters of Americans (74%) say having attractive cleaning tools makes them feel better while cleaning, and seven in ten (70%) say that the design of their cleaning tools is an important consideration, on par with other home décor items.



When asked when Americans do a big and deep clean on their homes, three in five (60%) say spring cleaning.



Two in five Americans (41%) clean their homes daily, while almost three in five (57%) prefer to clean at some point during the day.

With attraction playing a major role in what drives Americans to clean – from the desirable look of the tools they use, to the effects the activity has on their loved ones’ perceptions of them – Casabella has identified stylish and effective solutions with a product line that is designed to complement any cleaning need. And, through its use of cleaning solutions that are non-toxic when used as directed, Casabella invites Americans to feel good about their household cleaning products while also helping them to build good cleaning habits.

“The realization that consumers are not only more drawn to those who clean but are inspired to clean their homes daily, particularly when they have access to tools that look good, speaks to the basic need of having a reliable solution that is not only effective but appealing on multiple levels,” said Tom Barber, SVP Marketing & Product Development. “Casabella Infuse provides the answer Americans are looking for with its selection of sleek mops, spray bottles and microfiber cloths that help Americans achieve a deeper clean and look and feel good at the same time. From delivering an all-in-one system that simplifies the often arduous undertaking that is spring cleaning, to the added benefit of providing more clean with less waste, Casabella Infuse is one of the most attractive options available.”

Casabella Infuse makes it easier than ever to bring a cleaner clean to the home. Perfect for deep cleaning a variety of floor surfaces, including porcelain and ceramic tile, as well as vinyl, linoleum, laminate and sealed hardwood, Infuse brings a better clean to every surface. Infuse's Spray Mop is also unique in that it eliminates the need to repeatedly buy gallons of cleaning solutions, while the reusable spray bottle was designed to deliver over 40,000 sprays, replacing the need for single-use bottles.

With this new information revealed regarding Americans’ views on cleaning, Casabella is proud to offer solutions that speak to their utmost desires and enhance the overall cleaning experience.

About Casabella®

In 1988, Bruce Kaminstein fell in love with a mop while vacationing in Italy, away from managing the family hardware store in Manhattan. He ordered a container and had them shipped back to NYC. The success of the beautiful and functional mop led Bruce on a mission to create cleaning tools that looked as good as they performed. Through innovation, commitment and passion, Casabella® delivers beautiful products to make the world a cleaner place.

Casabella® is part of Bradshaw Home, the premier marketer of housewares that is the largest kitchen gadget and cleaning products supplier in the U.S. Its family of brands span the areas of kitchen tools & gadgets, cookware, bakeware and cleaning products, and includes: GoodCook®, Architec® and Evercare®.

